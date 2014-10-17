Thiele record places him 6th in Assembly

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor), who represents District 1 that includes Shelter Island in the New York State Assembly, was one of the most prolific members of that body in getting bills passed in the legislature this year. Mr. Thiele placed sixth among the 150 members of the state Assembly, getting 18 bills through both houses of the legislature, according to the New York Public Interest Research Group.

Of those 18, 13 have been signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo with the other five awaiting his signature.

Among Mr. Thiele’s bills were legislation to:

• Improve deer management on Eastern Long Island;

• Protect volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers;

• Assist libraries with funding; and

• Assist the commercial fishing industry.

In addition to those bills that affected Shelter Island, Mr. Thiele submitted five bills specifically requested by East End local governments.

The legislator shepherded 22 bills through the Assembly, but four failed to pass in the Senate, including a gasoline zone pricing bill.

“The NYPIRG survey of the 2014 legislative session shows that it is possible to be both independent and effective in Albany,” Mr. Thiele said. He noted that he passed 34 bills in his current two-year term and more than 150 bills during his tenure in the Assembly.

“The one I am most proud of is the Peconic Bay Region Community Preservation Fund which has generated near $1 billion to protect community character on the East End since 1999. My partnership with Senator Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) proves that it is possible to work across the aisle to get things done in Albany,” Mr. Thiele said.

j.lane@sireporter.com