The winner of Shelter Island’s 5K: cancer care

John Honerkamp of New York City and Julianne Milliman of Moriches took home top honors in Saturday’s Shelter Island 5k Run/Walk to benefit the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital. His time was 17:12:28 while hers was 19:56:20.

Appropriately, because it was a fund raiser for breast cancer care, the voice of Shelter Island races, Dr. Frank Adipietro, presented awards to survivors first with those honors going to runners Annmarie Seddio and Chris Carey, both Shelter Islanders, and walkers Louise O’Regan Clark of Shelter Island and Steve Bornemeier of East Orleans, Massachusetts.

Ms. Seddio posted a run time of 25:16:55 while Mr. Carey’s run came in at 31:20:96 Ms. O’Regan Clark’s time was 33:56:30 and Mr. Bornemeier’s was 31:20:21.

A total of 555 racers took part in this year’s event, with 523 finishing, according to statistics furnished by Auyer Race Timing. All race results are posted on the website at www.AuyerTiming.com.

They came from throughout Long Island, but also, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Hoboken and even Boston to run Saturday’s race.

Two Shelter Island youths — members of the newly revived track club — placed among top runners this year with Jack Kimmelmann posting a time of 18:35:09 to place third overall and Kal Lewis right behind him in fourth place with a time of 18:44:06.

A runner well known to Shelter Islanders for her main sport, sailing, two-time Olympian Amanda Clark, posted a race time of 29:56:76. Another well known former Shelter Islander, Janelle Kraus-Nadeau, who has run multiple 10ks here and would have been an Olympian, denied only by injury, placed 13th overall with a time of 20:01:05.

From the start of the race, Dr. Frank, as he’s known among Islanders, welcomed runners and walkers with words of encouragement.

“Nice job; great run; and special words for 5-year-old Liam Springer of Mattituck, running his first 5k. Dr. Frank admitted when he was 5, he didn’t think he could run around a single block.

The top male runner, Mr. Honerkamp, may not be a Shelter Islander, but his girlfriend, Caitlin Nolan, is. They’ve been dating for two-and-a-half years. Both will be involved in the upcoming New York City Marathon — she as a runner while he will be pacing Danish tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki, who will be running the New York City

Marathon for the first time this year. Mr. Honerkamp came off the Chicago Marathon just six days ago, but said he was ill and his timing was off, so he posted a 3 hour 20 minute run there.

A team from Eastern Long Island Hospital had the largest single group running the race.

j.lane@sireporter.com