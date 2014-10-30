The Island’s weekly calendar

What’s happening around the Island from Friday, October 31 to Thursday, October 6.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Shelter Island Library, every other Monday. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): For seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. 749-0276.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Story time, for pre-schoolers, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, Smith-Taylor cabin. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

Halloween parade, 4 p.m., starting at Center firehouse, followed by trick-or-treating on Smith Street.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Alumni recital, Perlman Music Program’s violinist Michelle Ross, 5 p.m. Shore Road campus.Tickets cost $25 for adults; free for kids, includes a “Meet the Artist” reception. Call 212-877-5045 for tickets.

NHS Cardboard Campout to raise money for Habit for Humanity, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shelter Island School. Students in grades 10 to 12 who raise $150 can participate. Send donations to SIHS NHS, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Vinebusters, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dickerson Park, bring tools and gloves. Come whenever you can.

Works in Progress Concert: PMP students present varied programs of classical masterworks. 2:30 p.m. Free; no reservations required. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Election Eve Ham Dinner, St. Mary’s Church, seatings at 5 and 7 p.m.; take-out available between 6 and 6:30 p.m. $22 adults; $10 child. Call Jean Brechter at 749-8830 for reservations or take-out.

Shelter Island Educational Foundation, applications for grants due, available at shelterislandedfoundation.org.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Election Day Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Clam chowder, hot dogs, homemade desserts.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Cinema 114, “My Fair Lady,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 3: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

November 4: Election Day, Town buildings CLOSED

November 5: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.