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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

What’s happening around the Island from Friday, October 31 to Thursday, October 6.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Shelter Island Library, every other Monday. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): For seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. 749-0276.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Story time, for pre-schoolers, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, Smith-Taylor cabin. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

Halloween parade, 4 p.m., starting at Center firehouse, followed by trick-or-treating on Smith Street.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Alumni recital, Perlman Music Program’s violinist Michelle Ross, 5 p.m. Shore Road campus.Tickets cost $25 for adults; free for kids, includes a “Meet the Artist” reception. Call 212-877-5045 for tickets.

NHS Cardboard Campout to raise money for Habit for Humanity, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shelter Island School. Students in grades 10 to 12 who raise $150 can participate. Send donations to SIHS NHS, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Vinebusters, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dickerson Park, bring tools and gloves. Come whenever you can.

Works in Progress Concert: PMP students present varied programs of classical masterworks. 2:30 p.m. Free; no reservations required. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Election Eve Ham Dinner, St. Mary’s Church, seatings at 5 and 7 p.m.; take-out available between 6 and 6:30 p.m. $22 adults; $10 child. Call Jean Brechter at 749-8830 for reservations or take-out.

Shelter Island Educational Foundation, applications for grants due, available at shelterislandedfoundation.org.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Election Day Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Clam chowder, hot dogs, homemade desserts.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Cinema 114, “My Fair Lady,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

November 3: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

November 4: Election Day, Town buildings CLOSED

November 5: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.