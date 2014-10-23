The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, October 23 to Saturday, November 1.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Shelter Island Library, every other Monday. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults will resume October 23, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Story time, for pre-schoolers, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23

Library Book Club, 7 p.m., “Purple Hibiscus,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Copies of the book available at the library. Call Laura at 749-0042 for more info.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24.

Friday Night Dialogues, artist Janet Culbertson, curator of “Art Not To Match Over Your Couch,” with invited guest artists. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25

Tales tall and true, Sylvester Manor, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Haunted hayrides, ghost story-themed house tours, pumpkin carving contest, marshmallow toasting, warm cider and more. Admission is $5 per person; kids six and under free. To reserve email info@sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

Nature’s Halloween Trail, Mashomack’s costumed characters have fun facts to share. Arrive between 5 and 6:30 p.m., allow 30 minutes to complete the trail. All ages welcome; children should be accompanied by an adult. Bring a flashlight. Refreshments. Rain or shine. 749-1001.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26

“Songs of Faith” concert, Linda Bonaccorso sings, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Free; donations appreciated.

“Red Hot Patriot,” Jenifer Maxson’s one-woman show about Molly Ivins, Ram’s Head Inn, 5 to 6:30 p.m. $10 donation benefits League of Women Voters. Reservations requested; call 749-0811.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28

Movies at the Library, “The Candidate,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library’s lower level. Free.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

Halloween parade, 4 p.m., starting at Center firehouse, followed by trick-or-treating on Smith Street.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

NHS Cardboard Campout, Shelter Island School, camp out overnight to raise money for Habit for Humanity, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Students in grades 10 to 12 who raise $150 can participate. Send donations to SIHS NHS, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 24: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

October 25: Vote on library’s 2015 budget, Shelter Island Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 27: Housing Board, 7 p.m.

October 27: Fire Commissioners regular meeting, 7:30 p.m.. Center firehouse.

October 28: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.