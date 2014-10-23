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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, October 23 to Saturday, November 1.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Shelter Island Library, every other Monday. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults will resume October 23, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Story time, for pre-schoolers, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23

Library Book Club, 7 p.m., “Purple Hibiscus,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Copies of the book available at the library. Call Laura at 749-0042 for more info.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24.

Friday Night Dialogues, artist Janet Culbertson, curator of “Art Not To Match Over Your Couch,” with invited guest artists. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25

Tales tall and true, Sylvester Manor, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Haunted hayrides, ghost story-themed house tours, pumpkin carving contest, marshmallow toasting, warm cider and more. Admission is $5 per person; kids six and under free. To reserve email info@sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

Nature’s Halloween Trail, Mashomack’s costumed characters have fun facts to share. Arrive between 5 and 6:30 p.m., allow 30 minutes to complete the trail. All ages welcome; children should be accompanied by an adult. Bring a flashlight. Refreshments. Rain or shine. 749-1001.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26

“Songs of Faith” concert, Linda Bonaccorso sings, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Free; donations appreciated.

“Red Hot Patriot,” Jenifer Maxson’s one-woman show about Molly Ivins, Ram’s Head Inn, 5 to 6:30 p.m. $10 donation benefits League of Women Voters. Reservations requested; call 749-0811.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28

Movies at the Library, “The Candidate,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library’s lower level. Free.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

Halloween parade, 4 p.m., starting at Center firehouse, followed by trick-or-treating on Smith Street.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

NHS Cardboard Campout, Shelter Island School, camp out overnight to raise money for Habit for Humanity, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Students in grades 10 to 12 who raise $150 can participate. Send donations to SIHS NHS, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 24: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

October 25: Vote on library’s 2015 budget, Shelter Island Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 27: Housing Board, 7 p.m.

October 27: Fire Commissioners regular meeting, 7:30 p.m.. Center firehouse.

October 28: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.