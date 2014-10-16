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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

 

Here’s what happening around the Island from Thursday, October 16 through Thursday, October 23.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Shelter Island Library, Monday, October 20 at 3 p.m. Will meet every other Monday. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults will resume October 23, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Story time, for pre-schoolers, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16

2015 Day Planner reception, Friends of the Library unveil mystery models, Shelter Island Library’s lower level, 7:30 p.m. Free. 749-0042.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17

After School Movie, “Mr. Peabody and Sherman,” 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Rated PG.

PBA Benefit Dinner, supports fallen officers’ families, Sweet Tomato’s, 7 p.m., Appetizers, buffet dinner, wine and beer; $60 per person; $110 per couple. Reservations required. Call 749-4114 to reserve.

“Celebrating the Artist,” Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival, “Shut Up and Look,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18

15th annual 5K Run/Walk, Crescent Beach, 11 a.m. Register at shelterislandrun/5k or call 774-9499 for more information.

Plants vs. Zombies Live!, for elementary school kids, games based on the video game, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

Opening reception for oyster exhibit, stories, tastings, champagne and music, Shelter Island Historical Society Havens House Barn, 6 to 8 p.m. $20 per person. RSVP to 749-0025.

Owl Prowl, Mashomack Preserve, 6 to 7:30 p.m., join Tom Damiani to search for owls. Free; donations appreciated. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19

Shelter Island Association, annual meeting, 1 p.m., Union Chapel. Guest speaker, School Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik. Everyone welcome.

DAR dedication ceremony, 1 p.m. at the North burial ground, Presbyterian Church. RSVP to Karen Kiaer at 749-1853 or cpw407@aol.com.

MONDAY OCTOBER 20

Veterans’ monthly meeting, American Legion Mitchell Post 281, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21

PTSA Scholastic Book Fair, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Shelter Island School. If you can help, contact Annmarie Seddio at annmarieseddio@gmail.com. Runs through Thursday, October 23.

Pot roast dinner, American Legion, $20 per person, 6 p.m. Legionnaires, boosters and friends welcome. Reservations necessary; call 749-1180 before October 20.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Cinema 114, Woody Allen’s “Radio Days,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 16: Town budget meeting, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

October 17: Public hearing on Shelter Island Library 2015 budget, Community Room, 5 p.m.

October 18: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

October 20: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

October 20: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

October 20: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

October 21: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 22: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m. CANCELLED.