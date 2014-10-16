The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what happening around the Island from Thursday, October 16 through Thursday, October 23.



EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Shelter Island Library, Monday, October 20 at 3 p.m. Will meet every other Monday. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults will resume October 23, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Story time, for pre-schoolers, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16

2015 Day Planner reception, Friends of the Library unveil mystery models, Shelter Island Library’s lower level, 7:30 p.m. Free. 749-0042.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17

After School Movie, “Mr. Peabody and Sherman,” 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Rated PG.

PBA Benefit Dinner, supports fallen officers’ families, Sweet Tomato’s, 7 p.m., Appetizers, buffet dinner, wine and beer; $60 per person; $110 per couple. Reservations required. Call 749-4114 to reserve.

“Celebrating the Artist,” Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival, “Shut Up and Look,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18

15th annual 5K Run/Walk, Crescent Beach, 11 a.m. Register at shelterislandrun/5k or call 774-9499 for more information.

Plants vs. Zombies Live!, for elementary school kids, games based on the video game, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

Opening reception for oyster exhibit, stories, tastings, champagne and music, Shelter Island Historical Society Havens House Barn, 6 to 8 p.m. $20 per person. RSVP to 749-0025.

Owl Prowl, Mashomack Preserve, 6 to 7:30 p.m., join Tom Damiani to search for owls. Free; donations appreciated. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19

Shelter Island Association, annual meeting, 1 p.m., Union Chapel. Guest speaker, School Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik. Everyone welcome.

DAR dedication ceremony, 1 p.m. at the North burial ground, Presbyterian Church. RSVP to Karen Kiaer at 749-1853 or cpw407@aol.com.

MONDAY OCTOBER 20

Veterans’ monthly meeting, American Legion Mitchell Post 281, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21

PTSA Scholastic Book Fair, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Shelter Island School. If you can help, contact Annmarie Seddio at annmarieseddio@gmail.com. Runs through Thursday, October 23.

Pot roast dinner, American Legion, $20 per person, 6 p.m. Legionnaires, boosters and friends welcome. Reservations necessary; call 749-1180 before October 20.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Cinema 114, Woody Allen’s “Radio Days,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 16: Town budget meeting, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

October 17: Public hearing on Shelter Island Library 2015 budget, Community Room, 5 p.m.

October 18: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

October 20: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

October 20: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

October 20: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

October 21: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 22: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m. CANCELLED.