The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, October 9 to Thursday, October 16.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon Club, Shelter Island Library, Monday, October 20 at 3 p.m. Will meet every other Monday. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults will resume October 23, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club Sr., for kids in grades 3 to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Story time, for pre-schoolers, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 3 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10

“Celebrating the Artist,” Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival, “All Me: The Life and Tmes of Winfred Rembert,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11

Shelter Island Library Book & Author Luncheon, Betty Medsger, author of “The Burglary: The Discovery of J. Edgar Hoover’s Secret FBI.” Pridwin Hotel, 12 noon. Reservations are $75 per person; sign up at the library or online at silibrary.org.

6th annual Plant & Sing, all-day family fun at Sylvester Manor Farm. Wainwright Sisters and local bands, Perlman Instrument Petting Zoo, face painting, authors’ readings and local food. Visit plantandsing.org for tickets and schedule.

One-day book sale, bargains on used books, Shelter Island Library’s lower level, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alumni recital, Perlman violist Andrew Gonzalez accompanied by Christine Wu, 5 p.m., Shore Road campus. Adult tickets $25; free for kids 18 and under. Includes a “Meet the Artist” reception. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call 212-877-5045 for tickets.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman students play classical masterworks, 2:30 p.m., Shore Road campus. Free; no reservations required.

Friends of Music Concert, “Double Delight: Piano Four Hands,” with Anna Polonsky and Orion Weiss, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m, post-concert reception. Free; donations appreciated.

59th annual Lions Club Scallop Dinner, Pridwin Hotel, 5 to 8 p.m., take-out available. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $15 for ages 10 and under. Available at the Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14

Movies at the Library, “El Norte,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library’s lower level. Free.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15

Arbor Day celebration, Garden Club of Shelter Island’s tree planting, American Legion Hall, from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. In case of rain, ceremony will move to school auditorium. Call Carol Russell at 749-2042 or email gardenclubsi@gmail.com.

After School Nature, Mashomack Preserve, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Fall scavenger hunt, leaf collecting, craft and snack, ages 4 and up. Donations appreciated. Save a spot by calling 749-1001.

Ladies Auxiliary monthly meeting, American Legion Mitchell Post 281, 7 p.m. Call Pam Jackson at 965-0860 for more information.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16

2015 Day Planner reception, Friends of the Library unveil mystery models, Shelter Island Library’s lower level, 7:30 p.m. Free. 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 9: Town budget meeting, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

October 14: Taylor’s Island committee, 9 a.m.

October 14: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 14: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

October 14: Fire Commissioners budget hearing, 7 p.m., Center firehouse.

October 14: School Board budget hearing, 7 p.m. school boardroom.

October 15: Town budget meeting, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

October 15: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m. CANCELLED.

October 16: Town budget meeting, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.