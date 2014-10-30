The Island Ironman has done it

On Monday, October 27, longtime Gardiner’s Bay Country Club member and “age shooter” Sid Beckwith fired a 95 at Green Valley, his Florida club in Clermont, to beat his age for the 1,000th time!

As you may remember, GBCC sent Sid off to Florida a few weeks ago with a score of 985 for shooting his age or better. We threw him a grand good luck party and wished him many birdies.

Sid called me after his round on Monday in what I can only describe as an elated state. He mentioned many members of the Green Valley Golf Club who walked the final few holes with him as he achieved his quest.

Congratulations, Sid. As many golfing galleries have cheered: “You da man!”

We’re all looking forward to your arrival back on Shelter Island and on the course next spring.