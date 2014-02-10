Six accidents on police blotter this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Juan C. Sinchi, 29, of Jackson Heights was issued a summons on September 27 for taking four undersized porgies while fishing in Crab Creek.

ACCIDENTS

Jerome Berner of Shelter Island was backing out of the parking lot at Bella Vita on North Ferry Road on September 23 when he hit a vehicle driven by John P. Olinkiewicz of Shelter Island, who had stopped behind him to drop off a passenger. There was over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side rear of Mr. Berner’s vehicle and the passenger-side rear of Mr. Olinkiewicz’s vehicle.

On September 23, Kimberly A. Folks of Sag Harbor was driving southbound on South Ferry Road when a deer ran in front of her vehicle, colliding with the bumper and sliding across the hood and driver’s-side front fender. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front bumper and hood.

At the same time, Abby R. Clough of Shelter Island was headed north on South Ferry Road when the deer involved in Ms. Folks’ accident landed in front of her vehicle. She ran over the deer, causing major damage to the front bumper and undercarriage of the vehicle.

Lena M. Cordtsgorcoff of Shelter Island told police on September 25 that she was traveling northbound on South Ferry Road when she attempted to brake as she approached a bend in the road. Her brakes failed and she hit a utility pole. There was over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side front of the vehicle, which had to be towed. Ms. Cordtsgorcoff was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital for chest/neck pain.

On September 26, Walter J. Ogar of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road when he hit a wild turkey in the roadway. There was no damage to the vehicle and the Highway Department was notified to remove the bird.

Richard Lenzer of Riverhead told police on September 26 that he was traveling southbound on South Cartwright Road when a deer ran into the front of his van, causing minor damage.

OTHER REPORTS

On September 23, police investigated a case of larceny.

As a result of a call from a resident on September 23, police followed up on a possible Medicare scam.

Also on the 23rd, police responded to an altercation involving dogs off-leash in Hay Beach. The situation was resolved by the dogs’ owners.

On September 24, police issued a warning to a person in the Heights, who was stopped for driving without headlights. The driver was also not the registered owner of the vehicle, which was parked on the Island while the driver was escorted to the North Ferry.

An anonymous caller told police on September 25 that “suspicious-looking” people were walking around a trailer in a Center neighborhood. Police canvassed the area and were unable to locate them.

On September 27 and 28, police documented two cases, civil in nature, for the courts.

On September 27, police responded to a landlord/tenant complaint.

A caller reported on September 27 that there were campers on a beach in Silver Beach. Police spoke to the family involved and advised them that camping was not permitted and to move their tent.

The SIFD responded to a call on September 27 about smoke in the basement of a Center residence. A problem with the boiler caused steam to fill the basement.

The next day, the SIFD answered a fire alarm at a Center home, caused by a steam blow-off due to an overheated boiler. A fan was put in the basement to force out the steam.

On September 28, a Cartwright caller reported an alarm sounding in the area. Police located a smoke detector that had been disconnected and left outdoors.

An anonymous caller reported an injured raccoon on a roadway in the Center on September 28. It was gone when police arrived. A Harbor View caller reported a sick raccoon on the same day; it was put down by police.

Police advised a Center caller on September 28 to contact the Building Department if a commercial operation was taking place in a residential neighborhood.

A driver was interviewed by police on September 29 and took a field sobriety test. According to the police report, there was a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle but none was found.

Three burglary alarms were activated at two residences in Hay Beach and one on Ram Island on September 23 and 28. There were no signs of any criminal activity at the Hay Beach locations; a system malfunction set off the third alarm.

A medical alert went off at a Menantic residence on September 24; medical assistance was not needed.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 23, 26 and 29. An individual was taken to Southampton Hospital on September 23. A team responded to an aided case on September 24 but transportation was not necessary.