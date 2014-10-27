Shelter Island Reporter obituaries

Agnes Albinson

Agnes Abrahamsen Albinson of Tinton Falls, New Jersey died on Saturday, October 18, 2014 at home after a short illness. She was 90 years old.

Mrs. Albinson grew up in Tea­neck, New Jersey and was married when she was a freshman in college to John Robert Albinson, then an ensign in the Naval Air Corp. After the war and three children, she returned to earn her degree from William Paterson University where she was elected to the Honor Society, Kappa Delta Pi. All her children attended the graduation. She taught handicapped children and remedial reading and had two more children.

As a full-time Island resident, Agnes became active in the Women’s Community Club and the Garden Club of Shelter Island. She was an avid duplicate bridge player and a member of the Red Hat Ladies’ Society.

Agnes was predeceased by her husband, John R. Albinson, and her daughter, Mary Dunlap. Surviving are her four children, R. David Albinson of Chevy Chase, Maryland; Diane Keeler of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey; Laura Loomis of Taos, New Mexico; and John R. Albinson Jr. of Port Jefferson; and 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Thursday, October 23 at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch, New Jersey. Burial was private at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Cemetery on Shelter Island.

Letters of condolence can be sent through damianofuneralhome.com.

David A. Roberts

On October 17, 2014, David A. Roberts, age 47, of West Hartford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

At his side were his wife, Ada Rodriguez, whom he proclaimed was the “love of his life” and his two adoring sons, Nicholas, 12, and Christopher, 8.

He was born on June 28, 1967 in New York City, the beloved son of Alfred and Henrietta Roberts and the adored brother of Jane Roberts and Gina Kraus, all of Shelter Island. His greatest pride and joy was his family, whom he loved deeply.

Over the past two years, David endured a valiant journey with brain cancer with great dignity and courage. His journey was no different than the way he lived his life. He accepted his prognosis and decided to learn more about the fragility, spirituality and meaning of life, or “truths” as he would call them. “Sempre Avanti … keep moving forward” was his motto, which gave strength to all who surrounded him with love and support.

Known affectionately as “Uncle D,” David was unique in so many ways. His friends and family agree he was delightfully and slightly off-the-wall in the best way possible and was wildly himself in a world that tries to be everything but itself. He loved music, knew how to rap any beat, and would break into song and dance at the most unpredictable moments. He made people laugh loudly with his impersonations and accents, lighting up any room he entered with his creative energy. He was an awesome guy in the most unassuming of ways, his family said.

David graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in communications from Fordham University and spent most of his career in advertising. He worked at WDRC in Hartford, Connecticut and ventured into his own advertising business, MAZ MEDIA, in 2010. He used his humor and artistic eye to create many advertisements for local businesses.

He is survived by his mother-in- law, Geraldine Rodriguez of El Salvador; his brother-in law, Ken Kraus; and his nephews and nieces, Evan Kraus, Eric Kraus, Thomas Spotteck, Nina Speece and great-niece, Mackenzie Speece. He is also survived by his best man and best friend, Steven Kraus. A memorial service was held on Tuesday, October 21 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center in West Hartford. A Funeral Mass and Christian burial was held at Our Lady of the Isle Church on Saturday, October 25.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for his family at davidrobertsfamilyfund.com.

Keith Surerus

Keith Surerus passed away October 16, 2014 on Shelter island. He was 37 years old.

Keith is survived by his mother Cecilia, his father Paul, stepmother Noelle, brother Brett, nephew Jackson and sister-in-law Kelly, and step-siblings Matthew Kast and Michelle McBride.

Keith grew up on Shelter Island and worked here as an adult. He worked many places on the Island but was most passionate about his art. In his typically generous spirit, he gave most of his art to those he loved. His paintings and drawings can be found in many homes around Shelter Island, which made him extremely proud. He was a fierce friend, brother and son.

The family invited the community to celebrate his life on Saturday, October 25 at the Lynch-Hyatt home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964.