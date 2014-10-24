Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Missed opportunity

To the Editor:

Erratic behavior and drug abuse obscured the delicate soul of a Shelter Island son who departed last week.

Like many, I was a bystander and feel the pain of loss and guilt for not speaking up or encouraging Keith S. to heal. There will be no parades to honor his life, the flags will not be lowered, no road on the Island re-named to remember his brief moment here and his contribution to the world.

But I know from fragments that he was a brother belonging to what author Robert Henri has described as “the Art Spirit.” His creative acts, if not plentiful, seeped through to the surface and explained his reason for being. It’s a sad day, for the failure is not his alone, or just those close to him or the institutions of incarceration or rehabilitation. The missed opportunity to nurture creativity leaves me with the loss I feel.

BERT WAIFE

Shelter Island

Heart of the matter

To the Editor:

Your report last week of the Bishop-Zeldin debate (“A raucous Congressional debate”) was most disturbing and your editorial (“How to lose friends and alienate voters”) was directly to the point.

The heart of the matter is that Mr. Zeldin didn’t stop the interruptions by his supporters. Apparently he believes that shouting down your opponent is a good tactic in a political debate. To me it really shows that he is unfit to be elected to Congress and the 1st Congressional District would not be well served by his lack of principled behavior.

STEVE CURRY

Southold

Good news

To the Editor:

After unsuccessful attempts during 2014 to get our Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy’s designation changed back to its original “Preferred” cost-savings status for Medicare and other providers, it is good news to find out that it has been changed for 2015!

Now our cost should be equivalent to mail order prescription orders and the co-payments for 2015 should also be lower than those of the “Standard” cost-sharing pharmacies, as ours still is through the end of 2014.

Of course, this does not mean that the overall cost of prescription drugs will go down or that the “donut hole” does not still loom!

BARBARA ALLEN-LIEBLEIN

Shelter Island