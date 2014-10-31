Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Unacceptable

To the Editor:

I was so upset over the editorial (“How to lose friends and alienate voters,” October 16), I forced myself to wait awhile before writing.

The issue in that editorial was the audience [behavior] at a debate between two Congressional candidates in Riverhead. The editorial takes to task the Tea Party and the Republican Party and a group of people who reacted to what is happening in America today.

Apparently it is not acceptable to openly voice an opinion about elected officials who have made a habit of passing laws that are not even read before they vote on them, or the current practice of ignoring such documents as our Constitution or our Bill of Rights.

Might I suggest that anyone who has not read that editorial, please do so. And after doing so, substitute the words “black people” or “Hispanic people” for Tea Party members or Republican Party members. And what have we got, but a document written by a — dare I suggest — bigot or racist?

Is it not unacceptable to brand a whole group of people for the actions of a few? Perhaps the terms used in that editorial of “shoving opinions down the throats” are not a two-way street. Maybe I might not quite agree with the way this was done, but how else does anyone get his or her voice heard today? What you are seeing here is complete frustration and a lack of listening to the voters! Shouting and abuse is not a good way to do it, but I don’t believe employing a newspaper to brand a whole group of people for the actions of a few is acceptable.

RICHARD G. KRAUSE

Shelter Island

Election issues

To the Editor:

Voting season is here, which represents a serious responsibility for the folks who enjoy this precious privilege in a democracy.

History is always a terrific guide. The House of Representatives has had the misfortune of having been populated by radical elements who support the elimination of cornerstone economic programs effectively functioning in this country for as many as eight decades. Social Security is one such example. This is a well-operated, successful program run by our federal government, which is becoming vital to Americans as more companies discontinue private pension plans. Younger Americans should know that Social Security, as it presently exists, is a benefit that they should expect. Your incumbent Congressman, Tim Bishop, supports the Social Security program.

Another hot issue: fair taxation, related to “equality of wealth.” There are powerful financial interests, known as the 1 percent, who claim in the name of economic progress (call it trickle down) that they are entitled to low tax rates, which of course must be made up by other taxpayers, namely the middle class and the poor. These people do not believe in paying the dues they rightfully owe to a nation that created the legal architecture that protects and allows them to freely earn their gains. By the way, not all wealthy taxpayers expect favorable tax treatment. Warren Buffet is one of them. Wealthy taxpayers do receive a benefit and have an ability to pay.

In closing, I will vote for a representative who is respectful of the social and economic progress we have made in the last decades and not the outsourcing fatcats hiding behind our flag, making a mockery of the once proud label “Made in the USA” so commonly seen a number of years ago. This is why I am supporting Tim Bishop. There are many other issues. Examine everything intelligently — and vote!

HENRY J. AMANN

Shelter Island

Life changing

To the Editor:

I would like to let the Shelter Island community know that the Shelter Island Educational Foundation is hosting its annual Grants Celebration at Sylvester Manor on Sunday, November 16 from 4 to 6 p.m.

I was fortunate enough to receive a grant that helped me travel to Australia in July for 21 days with the “People-to-People Student Ambassador Program.” I snorkeled the Great Barrier Reef, toured the Sydney Opera House and climbed to the top of the Sydney Tower Eye! Those are just a few of the amazing opportunities I was able to take part in.

Students like me who have received grants will be sharing our experiences at the Grants Celebration. I hope community members will come out and learn how the Foundation helps students have life-changing, amazing experiences. See you on the 16th!

KENNA McCARTHY

Shelter Island High School Class of 2016

Enriched

To the Editor:

I am writing to thank the Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) for providing students like me opportunities for travel and cross-cultural exchange. With the help of a grant from SIEF I was able to travel to Havana, Cuba with the Ross School for an Ethnomusicology M-term trip. For over two weeks we worked with dancers and percussionists studying rumba and bata rhythms.

In addition to learning traditional songs and dances, we toured various cultural sites celebrating Latin American arts. The trip allowed me to be immersed in the Spanish language and improve my speaking skills. One of my favorite experiences was conversing with local people about the country’s history and current state of affairs. It was compelling that, despite the economic decay, the city of Havana was alive with a vibrant cultural and spiritual energy.

Traveling to Cuba has enriched my life in ways that I cannot begin to explain. I would like to thank everyone who has supported such a wonderful and worthwhile organization that makes experiences like these possible.

PEARL WILLIAMS

Shelter Island