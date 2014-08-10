Shelter Island Hall of Fame seeks nominations

Shelter Island School’s Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is preparing for a third induction ceremony in May 2015.

Thus far, there have been a total of 20 athletes and coaches, as well as eight championship teams inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

The committee is seeking additional nominations from the Island community for deserving student athletes, coaches, honorary members, and/or teams who have distinguished themselves and are considered exceptional candidates for consideration by the selection committee.

No individual or team can be considered by the committee unless there is a completed nomination form on file. These forms are available at the Shelter Island School or can be downloaded from the school’s website. Completed forms will be kept on file for future consideration by the committee.

Deadline for nominations for the May 2015 Induction Ceremony is Friday, November 14, 2014.

Please help us with the task of identifying those outstanding individuals and teams from the last seven to eight decades of Shelter Island School’s athletic history.

It is helpful to attach any supporting documents (i.e., newspaper articles, photographs, certificates, etc) that support the nomination form(s).

Thank you for your help and support.