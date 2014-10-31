School spooked!

It was a Monster Mash at the Shelter Island School the afternoon of Halloween for the “Clash of the Classes.”

Grades 9 through 12 entertained the younger kids to the tunes of “Ghostbusters” and “Monster Mash.”

School Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik channelled Dracula and a Yeti came to greet the kindergarteners.

Hosted by the Student Council and organized by teacher Peter Miedema, there was dodgeball, a pie-eating contest, human bowling and an obstacle course.

The tenth grade class were the champions of the Clash.