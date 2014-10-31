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Around the Island

School spooked!

By JoAnn Kirkland

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO\
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO\

It was a Monster Mash at the Shelter Island School the afternoon of Halloween for the “Clash of the Classes.”

Grades 9 through 12 entertained the younger kids to the tunes of “Ghostbusters” and “Monster Mash.”

School Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik channelled Dracula and a Yeti came to greet the kindergarteners.

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO |
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO |

Hosted by the Student Council and organized by teacher Peter Miedema, there was dodgeball, a pie-eating contest, human bowling and an obstacle course.

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO \
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO \

The tenth grade class were the champions of the Clash.

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO |
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO |
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO|
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO|

 

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO |
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO |