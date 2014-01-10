Safe boating course set

With this summer just coming to a close, it may seem early to begin planning, but for boaters who want to be ready for next season, now is the time to think about taking the required safe boating course designed for both new boaters and those who want to brush up on their skills. New York State law requires that operators of mechanically propelled vessels in New York waters have boating safety certificates. It also requires that no one under 10 operate such a vessel, including personal watercraft. Minors between ages 10 and 18 must have a certificate unless accompanied by an adult who is certified.

New boat owners are allowed a 120-day grace period from the time of their purchase to become certified.

The next area session is at the Pierson High School Library on Jermain Avenue in Sag Harbor on November 5, 12 and 19 and December 3 and 10. It covers:

• Boating law

• Safety equipment and safe boating practices

• Navigation

• How to handle boating emergencies

• Information on personal watercraft

• Charts

• Use of GPS devices

• Trailering of boats

Attendees receive a 244-page America’s Boating Course manual, a companion CD and, after passing an exam, a course completion certificate. There’s a $60 fee for the materials

To reserve space in the course, call Vince Mauceri of the Peconic Bay Power Squadron at 725-3679 or visit the Power Squadron’s website at www.PBPS.us.

j.lane@sireporter.com