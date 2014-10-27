Resounding ‘yes’ to DiPaolo’s final library budget

Voters gave departing library director Denise DiPaolo’s a fine going away gift Saturday, endorsing her final budget, 145 to 17.

Ms. DiPaolo leaves Shelter Island for the Montauk Library at the end of the year. The $562,653 taxpayers’ share of an overall $650,564 budget for 2015 represents a 3 percent increase in spending amounting to $22,217 more than appropriations in the current year. Taxpayers whose property is valued at a median of $725,000 will be paying an additional $4.81 in 2015 to support the new spending plan.

“I couldn’t be more delighted,” Ms. DiPaolo said.

The major increase is a $10,000 allocation to a capital fund to provide for unanticipated long-term repairs or replacements, according to Ms. DiPaolo.

Employee costs go up from $431,467 to $447,926 with 6 percent of that amount represented by an increase for health care benefits. Qualified employees would see raises of between 2 and 3 percent.

Property and liability insurance costs were less than anticipated for the current year so the new budget proposal calls for an allocation of $11,200, rather than $15,304 allocated last year.

The budget line for the annual appeal is down from $33,000 this year to $19,000 in 2015, but not because the income is expected to decline. It’s a reflection of shifting money that comes in from the Leadership Circle, memorials and bequests directly into the capital account. Therefore, it’s not reflected in the library’s general fund profit and loss statement.

Ms. DiPaolo’s resignation, after seven years of serving Shelter Island, was announced by the Board of Directors in mid October.

j.lane@sireporter.com