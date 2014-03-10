Reporter Letters to the Editor

Thanks for the memories

To the Editor:

I appreciated your recent article on the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy (“A prescription for the past at the drug store,” September 25) as well as your on-going Gimme Shelter columns.

Re: The article on the pharmacy, there have only been three owners of the pharmacy to date: Wesley Smith, Charlie Disch, 1937 to 1986 and Greg Ofrias, 1986 to the present.

My father, Charlie Disch, worked for Wesley from 1929 to 1937 and then bought the pharmacy from him in 1937.

PETE DISCH

Yorktown Heights, New York

Laughable

To the Editor:

What’s hard to understand is where either the editor and/or proofreader was this past week, to allow such ridiculous errors in the “Quiet week on police blotter” section. To wit: 1. “Police patrolled the area, but were unable to hear any shots or locate where the shots came from.” How could they find where the shots came from, if they couldn’t hear them? 2. “Gun shots were also reported … the area was canvassed without negative results.” Really, so there were positive results? 3. “… a sick raccoon was drinking water from a pool, but was gone when police arrived. The area was searched without results.” The police actually searched for a thirsty raccoon that had finished drinking and left the area?

Quiet blotter, indeed, and laughable reporting?

BARBARA ALLEN-LIEBLEIN

Shelter Island

Fire Prevention Week

To the Editor:

When was the last time you tested your smoke alarm? Was it last week? Last month? A year ago?

If you’re like many people, you may not even remember. Smoke alarms have become such a common feature of U.S. households that they’re often taken for granted and aren’t tested and maintained as they should be.

However, working fire alarms are a critical safety tool that can mean the difference between life and death in a home fire.

My sincere hope is that all Shelter Island residents make sure there are working smoke alarms installed throughout their homes. These simple steps can help make a life-saving difference:

• Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement.

• Interconnect all smoke alarms throughout the home. When one sounds, they all sound.

• Test alarms each month by pushing the test button.

• Replace all smoke alarms, including the alarms that use 10-year batteries and hard-wired alarms, when they are 10 years old or sooner — per manufacturer’s guidelines.

• Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound and understands what to do when they hear the smoke alarm (home exit plan).

Also have C.O. detectors in your home.

MICHAEL J. JOHNSON

(FIRE MARSHAL MIKE)

SIFD Fire Prevention Officer