Purple ribbons mark Domestic Abuse Awareness Month

Purple ribbons hanging from trees and poles in the Center and Heights this week attracted attention, if not delivering a clear message — at least at first.

Who put them there and what do they mean?

Supervisor Jim Dougherty said it wasn’t something his administration had done. But he thought it represented Domestic Abuse Awareness Month which is observed in October.

The Town Board last Friday had issued a proclamation honoring The Retreat and its work in serving victims of domestic abuse and especially those Shelter Islanders who were active in working for the East Hampton-based organization that serves all East End communities.

He was right, according to Barbara Olton of Hay Beach.

Staffers from The Retreat hung them on Monday, Ms. Olton said, but no one thought to let people know what they represented.

“We’ve already won because people are already talking about them,” Ms. Olton said.

j.lane@sireporter.com