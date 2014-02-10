Public hearing Friday on irrigation law

Town Board members will listen to public comments about proposed changes to the irrigation law at a 4:55 p.m. hearing Friday at Town Hall. While Irrigation Committee meetings were open to the public in the past year, few availed themselves of the opportunity to hear what was being recommended or to offer comments about what the committee should recommend to the Town Board.

But the draft legislation is on the town’s website and the Town Board is poised to listen and take into consideration possible tweaks to the legislation before it is adopted.

Town Board action could come anytime between this week and the end of the year, by which time the legislation should be put in place.

After receiving

recommendations to amend the current law, Councilmen Peter Reich and Paul Shepherd and Town Attorney Laury Dowd worked to develop the draft that will be the subject of Friday’s discussion.

What the proposed law doesn’t do is completely ban the use of automatic irrigation systems as had been slated to happen as of September 2013 based on the original law enacted in 2003.

But there are caveats to use, including requirements to upgrade existing systems to improve efficiency and limits to hours of use. There are also allowances for new systems that, again, have to meet specific requirements.

And all such systems would have to be registered with the town and subject to annual fees with money earmarked for enforcement of regulations.

Drip irrigation systems would also be affected by the proposed new law and only allowed for use on non-turf areas such as flower beds. Again the law proposes limits to their use.

Except during times of emergency drought conditions, there would be exemptions from the regulations for golf course tees and greens and irrigated fairways that existed as of 2003 and for agricultural production, including at nurseries or garden centers.

Soaker hoses would be “discouraged” because of their inefficient water use but residents would be allowed to use up to 50 feet of such hoses without being subject to the terms relating to turf and drip irrigation systems.

The Irrigation Committee left it to the Town Board to decide on enforcement procedures and fines and the proposal calls for the building inspector/zoning officer to administer the provisions and provides that whenever there is reason for that department or police to have “reasonable grounds” for believing that regulations are being violated, a property owner would be notified in writing through a registered letter and posting such notice in a conspicuous place on the property.

Violators could be subject to a fine not to exceed $1,000 and/or five days in jail as well as revocation of any permit that may have been issued. Each day that a violation continued would be considered a separate violation.

To access the draft proposal, visit the website at shelterislandtown.us and at the top far right, click on the link that says town topics. That will bring you to upcoming hearings and laws and then click on the draft irrigation law.

j.lane@sireporter.com