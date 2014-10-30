Police blotter: Two drivers ticketed in quiet week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

During the week police issued two tickets to motorists on North Ferry Road. On October 14, Anthony Gomez, 38, of Shirley was given a summons for using a portable electronic device while driving.

Michael J. Perkowski, 26, of Port Jefferson was ticketed on October 22 for speeding — 40 mph in a 30-mph zone.

OTHER REPORTS

A downed tree branch in Menantic blocked both lanes of traffic and snapped a power line on October 22. Police advised PSEG, and the Highway Department was notified to clear the roadway.

Low-hanging wires were reported in Cartwright on the same day; PSEG was alerted.

Also on October 22, a downed tree on Ram Island was called in and then cleared away by the Highway Department.

A caller told police on October 22 that a 31-foot sailboat had broken away from its mooring in the Heights and was hitting up against a bulkhead, causing damage. Police secured the boat temporarily to a dock.

A caller reported a rumor of possible drug activity on the Island on October 23 but was unable to verify the validity of the rumor.

Police investigated a reported case of harassment on October 23.

A boat was reported adrift off Menantic on October 23. A marine unit secured the boat on a mooring and the boat’s owner was notified.

Two sick raccoons were reported during the week — in the Center and Hay Beach. Police shot one raccoon; conditions weren’t safe for putting down the other animal.

Police investigated a possible case of stalking in the Center on October 23.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at La Maison Blanche in West Neck on October 24. The alarm was set off by a sprinkler head; the SIFD temporarily shut off the main to the sprinkler.

A caller from the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club reported on October 25 that there were heavy golf cart tracks on the grounds; possible joy-riding on the grounds was suspected.

Gun shots were reported in Hay Beach on October 25 and 26; the area was patrolled and searched with negative results.

On October 25, the SIFD responded to a report that a Chinese flying candle lantern had gotten stuck on a tree branch and set it on fire. The fire had been put out when police and the SIFD arrived.

Police received a 911 call on October 26 from a person on board a sailboat in Coecles Harbor, reporting that a person on board needed medical attention. With the assistance of the Coecles Harbor Marina staff and one of their boats, a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team responded, returned the person to an ambulance waiting at the marina, which then transported the aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

A disabled truck was reported blocking a Center roadway on October 27. The owner was advised and in the meantime the SIPD placed cones around the vehicle.

An extra patrol was requested in the Center on October 27.

The SIFD responded to a false fire alarm at a Center home on October 21; the alarm had been set off by sheet rock dust.

Four burglary alarms were activated at residences in the Center, South Ferry Hills and Cartwright on October 22, 23 and 24. One alarm had been set off accidentally; there was no sign of any criminal activity in the other three cases.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one individual to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 23.