Police blotter: Failure to yield leads to car crash

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On October 11 Gary S. Krakow, 63, of Shelter Island was driving on Grand Avenue, making a turn on to Sylvan Place, when he failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle driven by Robert J. Royer of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, who was driving straight ahead. The resulting accident caused damage to the side panel of Mr. Krakow’s vehicle and the front of Mr. Royer’s. Police ticketed Mr. Krakow for not yielding the right of way.

OTHER REPORTS

Police put down two sick raccoons in Shorewood and Silver Beach on October 7 and 11 respectively.

On October 9, police documented a landlord/tenant dispute and advised those involved that this type of problem was usually civil in nature.

A door was found open at a Center home on October 9 after a resident’s absence. Police said the door could have blown open in heavy winds a few days before. There was no sign of forced entry or of any items missing.

Police responded to a possible case of harassment on October 9.

A fire alarm was set off at the Shelter Island School on October 9; a fire chief determined it was a false alarm.

A water main break was noticed by police in Menantic on October 10 and the manager of the property was notified.

A Heights resident reported on October 10 that his boat was missing; police also notified Southold marine units.

A Silver Beach resident reported that a week ago a hunter was tracking an injured deer through his yard and said he had been hunting on Silver Beach Association property where hunting is not allowed. On October 10, the hunter returned to remove his tree stand. According to the blotter, a summons for “hunting over bait” [4-poster] was not issued because the person was not hunting at the time.

Also on October 10, a downed wire was reported in Cartwright; Cablevision was notified. On October 11 a downed tree was blocking a roadway in Dering Harbor; police notified the Shelter Island Highway Department.

Police documented two cases, civil in nature, for the courts on October 11 and 12.

A caller reported on October 12 hearing three gunshots in the area; police also heard shots, checked and were unable to locate the source.

A dog at large in the Center was reported on October 12; a pit bull was at large in the Cartwright area on the same day. Police searched both areas with negative results.

A bike was reported missing in the Center on October 12; it was subsequently found and returned to the owner.

On October 13, police investigated damage to a window at a house in Tarkettle and were unable to determine whether or not the window was broken intentionally.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 8 and 11.

A team responded to an aided case on October 12 but medical attention was refused.

On October 8, a team also responded to a case that was medevaced by Suffolk County Police Department helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.