Pink: Island style

Real men, women, children and one black puppy braved the chilly wind on Crescent Beach on Sunday, October 5 to pose for the Real Men Wear Pink photo.

Towny Montant gave an emotional speech, crediting his late wife, Teresa, with the annual tradition to raise awareness for the need for mammograms in the early detection of breast cancer.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) missed the photo but posed with Towny afterwards. ‘What happened to Island time? You actually took the photo on time.’ he quipped.