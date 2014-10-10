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Around the Island

Pink: Island style

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO
ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO

Real men, women, children and one black puppy braved the chilly wind on Crescent Beach on Sunday, October 5 to pose for the Real Men Wear Pink photo.

Towny Montant gave an emotional speech, crediting his late wife, Teresa, with the annual tradition to raise awareness for the need for mammograms in the early detection of breast cancer.

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) missed the photo but posed with Towny afterwards. ‘What happened to Island time? You actually took the photo on time.’ he quipped.

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO