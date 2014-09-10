Perlman Music Program concerts this weekend

The Perlman Music Program is back for Columbus Day weekend with two concerts. There will be an alumni recital on Saturday, October 11 at 5 p.m. featuring violist Andrew Gonzalez and a Works in Progress concert on Sunday, October 12 at 2:30 p.m.

As an avid chamber musician and soloist, Mr. Gonzalez has collaborated with world-class musicians including Itzhak Perlman, Daniel Phillips, Shmuel Ashkenasi, Nobuko Imai, Amit Peled and Edward Arron. In 2013, Mr. Gonzalez performed “Don Quixote” with the Juilliard School Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Leonard Slatkin and was a Sphinx Competition Laureate in 2009. He has studied at the Juilliard School, the Perlman Music Program, the Heifetz Institute, North American Viola Institute and the Interlochen Center for the Arts. He currently studies with Michael Tree and Steve Tenenbom at the Juilliard School.

He will be accompanied by Christine Wu and perform works by Bach, Brahms, Schubert and Schumann.

Tickets cost $25 for adults; free for kids 18 and under; admission includes a “Meet the Artist” reception after the performance.

On Sunday, October 12 at 2:30 p.m. there will be a Works in Progress concert with PMP students performing varied programs of classical masterworks. The concert is free and open to the public. No reservations are required but seating is available on a first-come basis.

Both concerts will take place at the Clark Arts Center on the Shore Road campus.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the alumni recital, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call 212-877-5045.