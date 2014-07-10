Menantic Creek residents call for dredging

More than 70 property owners with direct access to Menantic Creek area are seeking advice about how to get Suffolk County to dredge an area they say is almost always impassable.

Linda McCarthy and Hap Bowditch brought the issue to the Waterways Management Advisory Committee Monday night along with a petition signed by more than 20 of their neighbors, and maintained that many more were unavailable to sign, were onboard with the request.

Among those supporting the petition are James Brantuk of The Island Boatyard and Keith Bavarro, co-owner of SALT restaurant that operates at the boatyard during the summer months.

The creek has been used by boaters and South Ferry Company for safe harbor during hurricanes, Ms. McCarthy said. “I think it’s a safety issue,” she added.

“This is no longer an option,” a cover letter to the WMAC stated.

Mr. Bowditch told the members that there was a long history of residents in the area widening the channel on their own. He said former town Supervisor Everett Tuthill used to dredge a channel through the center of the creek. That was before there was legislation prohibiting such actions by private residents, Mr. Bowditch said.

WMAC member Alfred Loreto said the county is inclined not to dredge areas it hasn’t previously dredged, but Mr. Bowditch said records should show that the county has dredged that creek in the past.

“You have the support of this committee,” Mr. Lareto said.

“If you take a look at the Island, there isn’t any other creek that hasn’t been dredged,” WMAC member Mike Anglin said.

Councilman Peter Reich, who is a liaison to the WMAC, suggested Ms. McCarthy and Mr. Bowditch get their neighbors together to come up with a plan that would include suggestions about where to put the spoils from the creek. He said they should come before the Town Board at a work session to make their concerns known.

The town could then intercede to support putting Menantic Creek on the dredging list, he said.

The WMAC briefly discussed work at the West Neck Lagoon where the MS4 committee, dealing with ways to eliminate potentially polluting drainage in surrounding waterways, is planning to install dry wells on the farthest side from the Silver Beach Lagoon to serve as a drainage system on the other side of the property. The existing culvert would only be used at times of extreme conditions when the new drainage might be unable to contain all of the outflow.

The WMAC took no action on an application from Samuel and Karen Seymour of 99 West Neck Road to extend their dock because the application was deemed to be incomplete. Because the dock would extend more than 100 feet, the couple needs to submit a letter of hardship explaining their need.

Members also want to see a map showing the distance from the mean high water line. And even then, the WMAC expressed skepticism about whether it would recommend the project to the Town Board for approval.

In other actions, the WMAC recommended that the Town Board approve the following applications:

• Jean-Pierre and Pamela Valeri of 47D South Ferry Road for a Riparian mooring in Coecles Harbor;

• Lynn-Kay Bix and Robert Winters of 4 Pennys Path for a stake, mooring and pulley system in West Neck;

• Robert Grosbard of 74D North Cartwright Road for a stake, mooring and pulley system in Coecles Harbor;

• American Direct LLC for a 650-foot rock revetment using 2.5- to 5-ton boulders to be brought in by barge;

• Kenneth Banta of 113 West Neck Road for a private mooring in West Neck;

• JASL Partners LLC of 32 Tuthill Drive for a hinged ramp and float to be added to a non-conforming dock;

• John Damuck of 71 North Cartwright Road for a private mooring in Coecles Harbor;

• Michael Hershey of 39 and 50 Tuthill Drive for a Riparian mooring in Coecles Harbor; and

• Susan Pribor of 2 Clinton Avenue for rock revetment.