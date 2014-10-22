Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the August 25 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

William Ariza of Sag Harbor was fined $75 plus a state surcharge of $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation. He was fined $300 plus $93 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. A charge of driving without a license was dismissed as covered in the plea.

Marco G. Bautista of Sag Harbor was fined $300 plus $93 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. A charge of driving while using an electronic device and lane violations were dismissed as covered.

Nikolas P. Betzios of Sea Cliff was fined $75 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Cristina Castellanos of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85 for a restricted license violation.

John T. Gamradt of Astoria was fined $50 plus $93 for a seatbelt violation.

Sara E. Goodman of New York City was fined $100 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Lana Gurariy of Valley Stream was fined $100 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation. A charge of failure to keep to the right was dismissed as covered.

Andrew N. Langham of Brooklyn was fined $100 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of using an electronic device while operating a vehicle.

A charge of “violation of miscellaneous rules” against Suzette M. Lee of San Bruno, California, was dismissed in the interest of justice.

Andrew R. Maynard of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida was fined $100 for a navigational violation — towing without having an observer on board.

Maria Pereiraaguiar of Astoria was fined $100 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a right of way violation. A stop sign violation was dismissed as covered.

Frederic Gamet of New York City was fined $30 for parking on a sidewalk.

Daniel P. Mozeika of Wall, New Jersey was fined $250 for an amplified sound charge.

Thirty-three cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 11 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, 10 at the court’s request, one at the people’s request and one for a jury trial.