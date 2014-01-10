Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the August 11 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Carlos H. Alfaro of Bayshore was fined $50 for being in possession of undersized fish.

John Behnken of Manorville was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $63 for a turn signal violation.

Dmitry D. Bondar of Brooklyn was fined $150 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of speeding — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Indiscretion LLC of New York City was fined $50 plus $93 for a boat registration violation.

Robert J. Cunningham of Southampton was fined $150 for being in possession of marijuana.

Matthew S. Douglas of Glen Head was fined $100 for exceeding a nautical speed limit of 5 mph. A charge of not having an observer on board was covered in the plea.

John F. Edwards of New York City was fined $40 plus $93 for a seatbelt violation. An unlicensed driver charge was covered in the plea.

A charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration against James L. Gersten was dismissed upon proof.

David J. Giuseppone of New York City was fined $50 plus $63 for license plate violation.

Joanne F. Goerler of Cutchogue was fined $50 plus $93 for a turn signal violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Donald F. Kayser of East Moriches was fined $100 plus $93 for a turn signal violation.

Emma K. Leinhaas of Brooklyn was fined $50 plus $93 for a cellphone violation.

The charge of not having an inspection certificate against Mitchell Lipski of Deer Park was dismissed.

James D. MacDonald of Point Lookout was fined $50 plus $63 for a seatbelt violation.

Kevin M. McCafferty of Shelter Island was fined $250 plus $125 for harassment in the 2nd degree, reduced from a charge of assault in the 3rd degree. The court issued a one-year order of protection.

Charges of criminal contempt in the 2nd degree, two counts of a registration violation and driving without an inspection certificate were dismissed as covered in the plea.

Lopez E. Menendez of Riverhead was fined $40 plus $93 for driving without a license; a registration violation was covered in the plea.

Shawn G. Murray of Hicksville was fined $50 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a turn signal violation.

Alexis V. Panganiban of Little Elm, Texas was fined $50 plus $93 for a right of way violation.

Penelope Pilkington of New York City was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Jose P. Pineda of Bay Shore was fined $40 plus $93 for driving without a license. A charge of driving without registration was dismissed as covered on the plea.

Eddie R. Smith of Shelter Island was fined $40 plus $93 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Francisco C. Torres of Shoreline, Washington and Sean E. Westley of Weehawken, New Jersey were fined $100 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. A charge of driving without a license against Mr. Torres was dismissed as covered under the plea.

Nicholas D. Zagoreos of New York City was fined $50 plus $93 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of “unsafe riding.”

Aimee Denaro of New York City was fined $100 for parking without a permit.

A charge of not having a temporary fence against Steven Smith of Ronkonkama was dismissed.

Rene and Linda Van Kesteren were fined $500 for not having a temporary fence.

Virgin Menantic LLC of New York City was fined $500 for not having a permanent fence.

Thirty cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 22 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and eight at the court’s request.