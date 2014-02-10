Friends of Music presents their last concert of the season

In a season filled with extraordinary concerts, the final event presented by the Shelter Island Friends of Music will take place on Sunday, October 12 at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. The duo — pianists Orion Weiss and Anna Polonsky — will present a program of piano (4-hand) pieces on the newly-restored Baldwin in the church’s sanctuary.

The couple, who are married and travel with their infant daughter, are in demand throughout the U.S., playing with the major symphony orchestras and chamber groups. Their recital, rich with classics, also includes a sonata written especially for them by Stephen Hartke, one of today’s outstanding young composers. Additionally, music from Brahms, Schumann, Schubert and Dvorak should make for a gleaming recital. The Schubert Fantasia (D-940), which opens the second half of the program, is one of the touchstones of piano literature, and its complexities and beauties should be a highlight of the evening.

As always, the Friends of Music concerts are free to the community. A good-will offering at the door will help to offset the costs for the musical events to be held throughout 2015. Please join us for a reception after the recital to greet Ms. Polonsky and Mr. Weiss.

JOHN G. MILLER