Budget on Deer & Tick agenda

While Shelter Island will be getting $100,000 in state money to support its 4-poster program, the current proposal drafted by Supervisor Jim Dougherty for his 2015 budget is $112,850, just $13,600 more than the town allocated for the current year. And most of the money in the supervisor’s budget is earmarked for the 4-poster program.

Members of the committee have been critical about the majority of their budget being used in support of of what they see as a need for a strong three-pronged approach to reducing tick-borne diseases on the Island. They have asked for more money to support both a deer-culling program and education.

The current budget calls for increasing the money earmarked for the deer management program from $500 in the current year to $4,000 in 2015 and would raise the amount dedicated to educating the public from $500 in the 2014 adopted budget to $2,500 in the 2015 proposal.

Mr. Dougherty, who often attends Deer & Tick Committee meetings, has said he was open to hearing from members about their budget suggestions.

He also said he expects the state money to hit town coffers sometime in the next several weeks.

The committee plans to discuss its recent meeting with hunters at which they heard suggestions for changes — some of which could be made locally, while others would have to come from New York State.

Among the changes that could be made locally were to allow non-residents to hunt on town property and to get word out through newspaper ads on hunting programs. The hunters also suggested that homeowners be notified of the need for more of them to allow hunting on their properties.

But other suggestions — lengthening the hunting season and regulating the tools recreational hunters can use — are determined by the state.

The educational aspect of how to better inform people about tick-borne diseases and efforts being undertaken to combat them is also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting that’s set for 10 a.m. at Town Hall.

j.lane@sireporter.com