Bucks get new head coach

The Shelter Island Bucks will return to Fiske Field in 2015 for a fourth season with new Head Coach Jamie Quinn at the helm. Meanwhile, a committee headed by General Manager Dave Gurney will continue the search for a new GM to relieve Mr. Gurney of those responsibilities.

In August, he announced his desire to have more time to spend with his wife and three children following the birth of their son, Kenny.

But his aim remains the same — to identify a new general manager, perhaps a retiree who can devote the time the job requires.

Mr. Quinn comes to the Bucks with six seasons of professional coaching experience for the Arizona Diamondbacks farm team, where he worked in the Player Development Department. He has also been a top assistant coach and pitching and catching coach for the United States Merchant Marine Academy and was bullpen coach for the Long Island Ducks from 2009 through 2012.

He has coached college baseball teams at Hofstra University, Long Island University and the Nassau Collegians in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League.

As a player, he was back-up catcher for the Long Island Ducks in 2009 and in 2010 he played in the Frontier League for the Windy City ThunderBolts, a Midwest farm team as a catcher and first baseman. He’s been a catcher and outfielder for the NYS Capitols, catcher, first baseman and co-captain of the Queens College Baseball Team and Rookie of the Year in 2005 for the SUNY Old Westbury Baseball Team.

“I have dedicated my life to the game of baseball and as a highly motivated individual, want to continue to dedicate my skill set to teaching and communicating in college summer baseball,” Mr. Quinn said.

“I am passionate about the importance of helping players to develop the fundamentals necessary for winning baseball and instilling a sense of community pride,” he said. “I firmly believe that my varied experiences, along with my strong work ethic, will make me a valuable addition to your ball club.”

Meanwhile, as Islanders are gasping the final breaths of warm weather, it may seem early to think about the 2015 Bucks’ season, but the hunt for host families to house players and coaches is already under way, according to Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League president Brett Mauser.

Host families aren’t required to provide anything more than a bedroom, some space in the family refrigerator and access to a washing machine so players can keep their uniforms clean.

If you’re thinking about hosting this summer, you can reach Mr. Gurney at 433-1502 with questions or to sign up for next summer.

j.lane@sireporter.com