Around the Island: The weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the island from Thursday, October 2 to Friday, October 10.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Backgammon, Shelter Island Library, starting Monday, October 6 at 3 p.m. Will meet every other Monday; next meeting October 20. All ages welcome; bring your board. 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, will resume October 23, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 3 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3

“Celebrating the Artist,” Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival, “Esteban Vicente: Portrait of the Artist,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4

Mashomack Point paddle, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, explore waterways of Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge by canoe or kayak. Kayaks $45; canoes $30; includes all equipment. Call 749-1001 to reserve. Rain date October 5.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5

Historical Society fall luncheon, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., honoring the Fokine family. Guest speaker Suffolk County historian Judge Peter Fox Cohalan. $45 per person, cash bar. RSVP: 749-0025 or info@shelterislandhistorical.org.

Real Men Wear Pink, photo shoot, raising awareness for breast cancer. Games and refreshments at 4 p.m., photo at 5 p.m. Crescent Beach. Visit realmenwearpinksi.com for more info.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7

Women’s Community Club, monthly meeting, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Susan Schrott,“Images of women in my artwork and beyond.” Coffee, tea and dessert provided; bring a sandwich and a mug. A monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry is appreciated.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8

Garden Club day trip, Bayard Cutting Arboretum, Great River. Cost is $58.95, including Jitney, lunch, admission. Bus leaves at 8:30 a.m. from North Haven side of South Ferry.

Cinema 114, “The Trouble with Harry,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10

“Celebrating the Artist,” Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival, “All Me: The Life and Tmes of Winfred Rembert,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 3: Town Board meeting, 4 p.m.

October 6: Town budget meeting, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

October 6: MS 4 meeting, 3 p.m.

October 6: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

October 7: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 8: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a. m.

October 8: Town budget meeting, 1 to 4 p.m.

October 9: Town budget meeting, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

October 10: Town budget meeting, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.