‘Alan Shields: In Motion’ exhibit at Parrish Art Museum

“Alan Shields: In Motion,” an exhibition emphasizing the late artist’s connection to movement and dance, will be on view at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill from October 26 through January 19.

The exhibition’s signature work, “Maze,” a large and ambitious piece, functions simultaneously as a sculpture, room and theatrical installation. Viewers will be able to walk over, under, around and through the piece. The artist’s works on paper and canvas, stop-frame animations, wearable pieces, video and sound — all focus on the theme of motion.

“This is the first exhibition to explore movement and interaction rather than form or medium in Shield’s work,” guest curator Jill Brienza said. She will give a curator’s talk on Sunday, November 2 at 11 a.m. at the museum. Ms. Brienza shares the Shelter Island connection with the artist; her family has lived here for nearly 40 years.

A special dance performance by the Stephen Petronio Company, “Into the Maze,” will take place on Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8, using the “Maze” as a set. The performance is set to music, inspired by a melody written by Mr. Shields. A video of the performance will run continuously in the gallery after November 8.

The Parrish is located at 279 Montauk Highway in Water Mill. Call 283-2118 for more information and gallery hours.