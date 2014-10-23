Accidents lead police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Following a traffic accident, Barbara J. Perrillo, 61, of Shelter Island was arrested on Prospect Avenue on Tuesday, October 21 at approximately 1:30 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to stay in lane and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

She was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen Rosenblum presiding, and released on $750 bail.

According to the police report, Ms. Perrillo said she lost her bearings when she was making a three-point turn on Prospect and dropped down approximately 3 feet onto a private driveway. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front and undercarriage of her vehicle.

SUMMONSES

Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Smith Street on October 15 at about 10:30 p.m. and found Gordon C. Cantley, 52, of Shelter Island in possession of a small quantity of marijuana. Mr. Cantley was issued a field appearance ticket, released on his own recognizance and told to be in court at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

A three-car accident on North Ferry Road was set in motion on October 18 at about 11:30 a.m. by Gabriel J. Simard of Cromwell, Connecticut. He was part of a funeral procession traveling southbound and “wasn’t paying attention” when he ran into the back of a vehicle driven by David E.Wenger of Lloyd Harbor, which in turn hit the car in front of him, driven by Neal Todrys of Medfield, Massachusetts. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front of Mr. Simard’s vehicle, which had to be towed, and the rear of the vehicles driven by Mr. Wenger and Mr. Todrys.

OTHER REPORTS

On Thursday, October 16 at about 10:25 a.m., police investigated the death of a 37-year-old Shelter Island man, apparently caused by an accidental overdose of heroin.

On October 14, a case of grand larceny was reported at police headquarters.

Police responded to a landlord/tenant problem in the Center on October 14.

A person reported a case of identity theft on October 15; the caller also had a similar case pending with the Suffolk County Police Department.

On October 16, police advised a tenant to notify a Center landlord about a lack of hot water and gas on the premises.

Police noticed a parked vehicle’s open door on October 16 and searched it with the owner; nothing was found missing.

On October 16, police opened an investigation into a case of “unlawful surveillance.”

A caller reported on October 17 that an unknown vehicle was parked in the driveway of a family member in Menantic; it was thought the driver might be hunting on private property. A tree stand was also reported in the area. The caller was advised to contact the police if the driver of the vehicle returned.

Police were told on October 18 that a downed tree was blocking a roadway on Ram Island. The Highway Department was notified.

On October 18, an out-of-town resident reported receiving a phone message that a smoke alarm in his Center home had been activated. Police gained access to the property and did not find any problems — no smoke, no alarm. The owner was advised to contact the alarm company.

Police helped to release a bird trapped inside a Center store on October 18.

Also on the 18th, police responded to a landlord/tenant dispute and advised the complainant that the problem was civil in nature and to contact a lawyer.

A Hilo caller told police on October 19 that a person was lighting paper candles that floated up into the air, one of which landed in close proximity to the caller’s home. The person involved agreed not to light any more candles.

On October 20, police advised the operator of an ATV to stay off of town (CPF) property in the Center.

A complaint of loud music was received by police at 6:20 p.m. on October 20 in the Center. Police located someone playing a radio outdoors; the radio was turned off without incident.

Police checked on an open door at a Center residence on October 20; a faulty latch was the problem.

There were no signs of any criminal activity inside the house.

Fire chiefs responded to a false alarm set off at a Cartright residence on October 16.

Two burglary alarms were activated at houses on Ram Island and in the Center on October 19 and 20 respectively. There were no signs of criminal activity in either case.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 16.