Tuning Up: a weekly music column

There was so much music going on last week it was hard to choose where to go! I did get to see and hear the amazing Intersection Trio, presented by the Shelter Island Friends of Music at the Presbyterian Church.

True to its name, the trio of Laura Frautschi (violin), Kristina Reiko Cooper (cello) and John Novacek (piano), played everything from classical to ragtime to Broadway, all with incredible technical prowess that had the audience literally gasping at times. I also got to chat with the new minister from the hosting church, the Reverend Stephen M. Fearing, who is also a musician. He plays guitar, mandolin, piano and, unfortunately, the banjo.

It looks like jazz will continue at the Ram’s Head Inn on Sunday nights right up through Columbus Day weekend, and also every Friday night at Sweet Tomato’s.

An off-island note, the Beach Blast, held for years at Wades Beach, will be incorporated into Sag Harbor’s Harborfest, happening September 13 and 14.

Also, keep Saturday, October 11, open for the 6th Annual Plant and Sing at Sylvester Manor.

Friday, September 5

Sweet Tomato’s, in the Heights,

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Jazz with John Ludlow (alto sax), Dick Behrke (trumpet) and Yaz Takeda (bass)

Saturday, September 6

The Dory, Bridge Street, 1 to 3 p.m.

Acoustic folk-rock duo, Catbird Band

Sunday, September 7

Commander Cody’s, Smith Street,

3 to 5 p.m.

Catbird Band

Ram’s Head Inn, Ram Island,

6 to 9:30 p.m.

Jazz with vocalist Darcey and Jane Hastay (piano), Stephen Shaughnessy (bass), Bob Stern (violin) and Peter Cataletto (drums)

If you’re playing on the Island soon let me know at: music@sireporter.com.

See you next week!