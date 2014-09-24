Tolkin’s intentions questioned on Charlie’s Lane house

The Town Board turned again Tuesday to Brad Tolkin’s plans to build a house at 6 Charlie’s Lane. This time Mr. Tolkin’s motives were questioned.

Shelter Island Association President Tim Hogue circulated an email to Town Board members from resident Martin Levenstein about one of Mr. Tolkin’s businesses.

Mr. Tolkin and his brother Jeff own a company that rents out luxury residences. Mr. Levenstein wrote, “What is to prevent 6 Charlie’s Lane from becoming a commercial property in the future?”

Mr. Hogue said that Mr. Tolkin’s business interests “may have no bearing on this” but members of the association are “nervous” about the project and people “should be aware of it.”

Kieran Pape Murphree, Mr. Tolkin’s attorney, said, “This is going to be his residence. There’s no intention of renting it out.”

Supervisor Jim Dougherty said he had concerns about the proposed size of the project, which now stands at 7,840 square feet including six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths.

“When the owners, Brad and his wife came in, they were saying the two of them would use it and occasionally their sons would come,” Mr. Dougherty said. “Speaking personally, it seems like an awfully big home for that.”

The board will most likely vote on wetlands and special permit applications Mr. Tolkin has applied for on October 3, which will decide the fate of the project.