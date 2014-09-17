This week in Shelter Island history

50 Years Ago

Goldfinger, the latest in the James Bond series, debuted in movie houses

Bewitched starring Elizabeth Montgomery broadcast its first show on ABC

Fiddler on the Roof opened at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway

Country singer Trisha Yearwood was born

Irish dramatist Sean O’Casey died at age 84

And on Shelter Island …

50 YEARS AGO

Passing up opportunities

A Reporter editorial this week in 1964 noted a list of potential acquisitions of land for the town to acquire to expand recreational opportunities for all residents. The Reporter noted that in case after case, although the prices were more than reasonable, voters had turned thumbs down, only to see the properties go to private owners.

One deal was all of Crescent (Louis’) Beach) and 12 acres of land lying across Shore Road. The asking price at the time was $7,800. The editorial encouraged residents to think about upcoming land for sale and to cast ballots favoring acquisition while prices were reasonable and before land became the bastion of private owners.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, a 2 percent Community Preservation Fund continues to provide money for public acquisition of open spaces and has been a driving force in ensuring more land remains available to all on Shelter Island, not just those with deep pockets.

30 YEARS AGO

Residents oppose pool fence law

In September 1984, swimming pool owners were fighting town efforts to require that pools be fenced. Among the arguments was that many pools were out of sight from the street and had plantings that provided natural barriers. Arguments that fencing was for safety purpose met with objections from people citing cases in other communities where there were drownings despite the presence of fences.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, in compliance with New York State requirements, fencing must be at least 48 inches high and totally surround pools with latches on gates and alarms systems in place for any access to the pool.

Shelter Island requires temporary fencing once excavation begins and within 90 days from the start of excavation, permanent fencing must be in place.

20 YEARS AGO

Dering Harbor focuses on Greenport

It was September 1994 when Dering Harbor Village Board members focused on a retroactive application for Claudio’s Restaurant and Clam Bar to maintain its pier structure that serves as a platform for its tent-enclosed bar.

At issue for Dering Harbor residents was loud music emanating from the site that residents said was ruining their enjoyment of their weekend respite on Shelter Island. Claudio’s supporters argued that steps had been taken to quell the noise and that the decibel level was hardly high enough to disturb residents across the water in Dering Harbor.

POSTSCRIPT: Claudio’s continues to have live bands on summer weekends and complaints about the way music carries both to Shelter Island and parts of Greenport continue to be voiced to this day.

10 YEARS AGO

Anti-tick deer feeders in use on Vineyard

The town was beginning to focus on the growing issue of tick-borne diseases in the fall of 2004 and exploring what other municipalities were doing to fight the infestation that was causing so many to become ill. It would be four more years before Shelter Island became a site for the Cornell Cooperative Extension-Cornell University study that would result in saturating the Island with 4-posters to determine their efficacy in tackling the problem.

POSTSCRIPT: The units are still being used on the Island in a three-pronged approach that includes use of 4-posters to coat deer necks with the tickicide permethrin as the animals feed; culling the deer herd on which the ticks feed; and educating the public. Today’s questions revolve mostly on how to spend limited money in the all-out attack on the problem.

j.lane@sireporter.com