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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

 

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, September 25 to Tuesday, October 7.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults will resume at the end of October.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 3 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field basketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Library Book Club, “The Kitchen House,” by Kathleen Grissom, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Friday Night Dialogues, Timothy Dalton’s “Underwater Photography Adventures,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Support Our Shelter Golf Outing, Shelter Island Country Club, includes breakfast, lunch, golf cart rental and 18 holes of golf. $125 per person; $500 a foursome. Raffle tickets available. Call Barbara at 749-2303 to reserve.

Magic of color, create spinwheels and learn about color, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Over the Hill softball game, 2 p.m., Fiske Field, SALT vs. Sweet Tomato’s; benefits Shelter Island Booster Club. Players 40 years or older, call Chuck Kraus at 749-0924 or Ed Brown at 749-0964 by Friday, September 26 to be put on a team roster.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Movies at the Library, “Good Will Hunting,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library’s lower level. Free.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4

Mashomack Point paddle, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, explore waterways of Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge by canoe or kayak. Kayaks $45; canoes $30; includes equipment. Call 749-1001 to reserve. Rain date, October 5.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5

Real Men Wear Pink, photo shoot, raising awareness for breast cancer. Games and refreshments at 4 p.m., photo at 5 p.m. Crescent Beach.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7

Women’s Community Club, monthly meeting, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Susan Schrott,“Images of women in my artwork and beyond.” Coffee, tea and dessert provided; bring a sandwich and a mug. A monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry would be appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 30: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 3: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

October 6: MS 4 meeting, 3 p.m.

October 6: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

October 7: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 8: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a. m.