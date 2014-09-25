The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, September 25 to Tuesday, October 7.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults will resume at the end of October.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 3 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field basketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Library Book Club, “The Kitchen House,” by Kathleen Grissom, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Friday Night Dialogues, Timothy Dalton’s “Underwater Photography Adventures,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Support Our Shelter Golf Outing, Shelter Island Country Club, includes breakfast, lunch, golf cart rental and 18 holes of golf. $125 per person; $500 a foursome. Raffle tickets available. Call Barbara at 749-2303 to reserve.

Magic of color, create spinwheels and learn about color, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Over the Hill softball game, 2 p.m., Fiske Field, SALT vs. Sweet Tomato’s; benefits Shelter Island Booster Club. Players 40 years or older, call Chuck Kraus at 749-0924 or Ed Brown at 749-0964 by Friday, September 26 to be put on a team roster.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Movies at the Library, “Good Will Hunting,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library’s lower level. Free.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4

Mashomack Point paddle, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, explore waterways of Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge by canoe or kayak. Kayaks $45; canoes $30; includes equipment. Call 749-1001 to reserve. Rain date, October 5.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5

Real Men Wear Pink, photo shoot, raising awareness for breast cancer. Games and refreshments at 4 p.m., photo at 5 p.m. Crescent Beach.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7

Women’s Community Club, monthly meeting, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Susan Schrott,“Images of women in my artwork and beyond.” Coffee, tea and dessert provided; bring a sandwich and a mug. A monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry would be appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 30: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 3: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

October 6: MS 4 meeting, 3 p.m.

October 6: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

October 7: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

October 8: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a. m.