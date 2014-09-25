The Island’s weekly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, September 25 to Tuesday, October 7.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed their regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults will resume at the end of October.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior bowling, Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.
Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.
Youth Center, open Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 3 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field basketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Library Book Club, “The Kitchen House,” by Kathleen Grissom, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Friday Night Dialogues, Timothy Dalton’s “Underwater Photography Adventures,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Support Our Shelter Golf Outing, Shelter Island Country Club, includes breakfast, lunch, golf cart rental and 18 holes of golf. $125 per person; $500 a foursome. Raffle tickets available. Call Barbara at 749-2303 to reserve.
Magic of color, create spinwheels and learn about color, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Over the Hill softball game, 2 p.m., Fiske Field, SALT vs. Sweet Tomato’s; benefits Shelter Island Booster Club. Players 40 years or older, call Chuck Kraus at 749-0924 or Ed Brown at 749-0964 by Friday, September 26 to be put on a team roster.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Movies at the Library, “Good Will Hunting,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library’s lower level. Free.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4
Mashomack Point paddle, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, explore waterways of Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge by canoe or kayak. Kayaks $45; canoes $30; includes equipment. Call 749-1001 to reserve. Rain date, October 5.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5
Real Men Wear Pink, photo shoot, raising awareness for breast cancer. Games and refreshments at 4 p.m., photo at 5 p.m. Crescent Beach.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7
Women’s Community Club, monthly meeting, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Susan Schrott,“Images of women in my artwork and beyond.” Coffee, tea and dessert provided; bring a sandwich and a mug. A monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry would be appreciated.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
September 30: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
October 3: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.
October 6: MS 4 meeting, 3 p.m.
October 6: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.
October 7: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
October 8: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a. m.