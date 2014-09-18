The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, September 18 to Thursday, September 25.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, closed until the end of September. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults will resume at the end of October.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 3 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Tot Lot benefit cocktail party, 5 to 7 p.m., Tasting Room at SALT, $40 per person; $75 per couple. Tickets available at the door or by calling Linda Springer at 749-0678 or Fran Walsh at 749-3084. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible.

Cold-stunned sea turtles, a presentation by the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation, Friday Night Dialogues, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

‘Spooky Walk’ intro meeting, for volunteers in grades 6 through 12 to plan October event, Shelter Island Library, 12 noon. Pizza served. 749-0042.

Krafty keychains, for kids, make a krafty keychain for your library card, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Alumni recital, Perlman Music Program, violinist Francesca DePasquale accompanied by pianist Reiko Uchida, 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. $25 for adults; free for kids 18 and under; includes a “Meet the Artist” reception. Purchase tickets at perlmanmusicprogram.org or call 212-877-5045.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Slow Foods potluck supper, 4 to 7 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House Barn. Bring a dish made from local ingredients, serving utensils and drinks. Free; families welcome. RSVP to slowfoodeastend.org.

Works in Progress Concert, PMP students, 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Free; no reservations required — seating available on a first-come basis.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

After School Nature, “Fall Flurry,” search for animals, collect nuts, acorn-themed snack, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Free; donations appreciated. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Library Book Club, “The Kitchen House,” by Kathleen Grissom, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 20: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

September 22: Fire commissioners, 7:30 p.m. Center firehouse.

September 23: School bond vote, 12 noon to 9 p.m., school gym.

September 23: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 24: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m. CANCELLED