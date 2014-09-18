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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, September 18 to Thursday, September 25.
EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, closed until the end of September. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults will resume at the end of October.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 3 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Tot Lot benefit cocktail party, 5 to 7 p.m., Tasting Room at SALT, $40 per person; $75 per couple. Tickets available at the door or by calling Linda Springer at 749-0678 or Fran Walsh at 749-3084. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible.

Cold-stunned sea turtles, a presentation by the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation, Friday Night Dialogues, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

‘Spooky Walk’ intro meeting, for volunteers in grades 6 through 12 to plan October event, Shelter Island Library, 12 noon. Pizza served. 749-0042.

Krafty keychains, for kids, make a krafty keychain for your library card, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Alumni recital, Perlman Music Program, violinist Francesca DePasquale accompanied by pianist Reiko Uchida, 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. $25 for adults; free for kids 18 and under; includes a “Meet the Artist” reception. Purchase tickets at perlmanmusicprogram.org or call 212-877-5045.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 

Slow Foods potluck supper, 4 to 7 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House Barn. Bring a dish made from local ingredients, serving utensils and drinks. Free; families welcome. RSVP to slowfoodeastend.org.

Works in Progress Concert, PMP students, 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Free; no reservations required — seating available on a first-come basis.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

After School Nature, “Fall Flurry,” search for animals, collect nuts, acorn-themed snack, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Free; donations appreciated. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Library Book Club, “The Kitchen House,” by Kathleen Grissom, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 20: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

September 22: Fire commissioners, 7:30 p.m. Center firehouse.

September 23: School bond vote, 12 noon to 9 p.m., school gym.

September 23: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 24: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m. CANCELLED