The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, September 11 through Friday, September 19.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, closed until the end of September. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults will resume at the end of October.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 3 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

After School movie, “Sky High,” rated PG, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.

Friday Night Dialogues, Patricia D’Arcy Laughlin, author of “Sacrifice for a Kingdom,” 7 p.m. Free; donations welcome.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Beach clean up day, annual international coastal cleanup effort at Mashomack Preserve, 9 to 11 a.m. All ages welcome; community service hours available. 749-1001.

Library book sale, one-day sale, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., library’s lower level.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Great Peconic Race: A Paddle for Ted, circumnavigate the Island from Wades Beach. Registration starts at 7 a.m.; first launch at 8:30 a.m. Monetary prizes, a barbecue, T-shirts, medals and more. The $75 per person registration fee includes the barbecue; the luncheon costs $40 for non-participants and $25 for children. Register by September 12 at greatpeconicrace.com.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Tot Lot benefit cocktail party, 5 to 7 p.m., Tasting Room at SALT, $40 per person; $75 per couple. Tickets available at the door or by calling Linda Springer at 749-0678 or Fran Walsh at 749-3084. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible.

Cold-stunned sea turtles, a presentation by the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation, Friday Night Dialogues, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 12: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

September 15: Community Preservation Fund, 8:30 a.m.

September 15: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

September 15: School Board bond presentation, 6 p.m., followed by regular School Board meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom.

September 16: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 16: EMS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

September 16: Fire Commissioners budget meeting, 6 p.m., Center firehouse.

September 17: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m. CANCELLED