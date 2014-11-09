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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, September 11 through Friday, September 19.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, closed until the end of September. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults will resume at the end of October.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 3 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

After School movie, “Sky High,” rated PG, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.

Friday Night Dialogues, Patricia D’Arcy Laughlin, author of “Sacrifice for a Kingdom,” 7 p.m. Free; donations welcome.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Beach clean up day, annual international coastal cleanup effort at Mashomack Preserve, 9 to 11 a.m. All ages welcome; community service hours available. 749-1001.

Library book sale, one-day sale, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., library’s lower level.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Great Peconic Race: A Paddle for Ted, circumnavigate the Island from Wades Beach. Registration starts at 7 a.m.; first launch at 8:30 a.m. Monetary prizes, a barbecue, T-shirts, medals and more. The $75 per person registration fee includes the barbecue; the luncheon costs $40 for non-participants and $25 for children. Register by September 12 at greatpeconicrace.com.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Tot Lot benefit cocktail party, 5 to 7 p.m., Tasting Room at SALT, $40 per person; $75 per couple. Tickets available at the door or by calling Linda Springer at 749-0678 or Fran Walsh at 749-3084. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible.

Cold-stunned sea turtles, a presentation by the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation, Friday Night Dialogues, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 12: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

September 15: Community Preservation Fund, 8:30 a.m.

September 15: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

September 15: School Board bond presentation, 6 p.m., followed by regular School Board meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom.

September 16: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 16: EMS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

September 16: Fire Commissioners budget meeting, 6 p.m., Center firehouse.

September 17: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m. CANCELLED