The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what happening around the Island from Thursday, September 4 to Wednesday, September 10.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, closed until the end of September. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults will resume in the fall.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476. No class September 6.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call 749-0276 to sign up.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Rec Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25/month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through October. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Ladies Bowling League, informational meeting, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m. Call Stephanie at 749-0457 for more info.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

PTSA Back to School barbecue, Shelter Island School, 5 p.m. for faculty, students and their families. Music, raffle; hot dogs and hamburgers provided; bring a side dish or dessert to share. Don’t forget chairs or a blanket to sit on and drinks for your family.

Friday Night Dialogues, Jason Shields, author of “Louis’ Beach & Other Writings,” Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Friends of Trees annual meeting, 10 a.m., Shelter Island Library’s lower level. Discussion on tree plantings and building awareness; everyone welcome. Email sifriendsoftrees@gmail.com for more information.

Silver Beach Association’s block party, 12:30 to 3 p.m., North Silver Beach Road, near the bird sanctuary. SBA will provide the hamburgers, hot dogs, watermelon and beverages. Last names beginning with A through L, bring appetizers; M through Z, salads. Rain date is September 13.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Women’s Community Club, monthly meeting at 12 noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker, artist Susan Schrott. Coffee, tea and dessert will be provided; bring a sandwich and a mug. A monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry is appreciated. Everyone welcome; dues are $15 per year.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Garden Club of Shelter Island, “Plants and Your Health: The Botany of Food and Medicine,” by Rita Rover, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Everyone welcome; free.

Cinema 114, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 4: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

September 8: MS4 meeting, 3 p.m.

September 8: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

September 8: Water Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

September 9: Taylor’s Island committee, 9 a.m.

September 9: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 9: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

September 12: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.