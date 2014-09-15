Sponsored Post: 4 ways for kids to enjoy golf this season

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4 Ways For Kids To Enjoy Golf This Season

It’s that time of year again when the kids are getting ready to go back to school. While daytime play may be coming to an end, the school golf season is beginning and young golfers still have the opportunity to play through the fall. Here are four ways to get kids ready for fun on the green.

1. When To Start Swinging A Club

One question many parents have is when should their child start learning about the game of golf. While the answer may seem cliché, studies have shown the younger a player is, the better they will become in the long run. The best age to play is as soon as a child can swing a club. Learning the fundamentals of a golf swing before learning to play other school sports like baseball, lacrosse, and hockey can help develop muscle memory needed for these types of sports that involve swinging.

2. The Best Course Levels For Kids

Beginners should spend 95% of their time on the range and at the practice areas of the golf course. There are many lessons to be learned before getting on the green, such as etiquette, rules, safety, club distances, and the fundamentals of each type of shot. Kids are eager to hit the links, so starting them from 150 yards out is ideal to keep the game fun and interesting. Children are less likely to get to the green in the same amount of shots as an adult player, so starting further in keeps them from getting discouraged and also allows them to really enjoy the sport. The best time to play with your child is after 4 p.m., which is perfect for after school play.

3. Great Gear For Play

As with any other clothing purchased for kids, it is important to keep in mind that they will grow out of it quickly. The same goes for gear. Stores like Golfsmith’s and Pete’s Golf have professionals on hand to help size clubs for kids, and also provide some tips on the best gear for different age groups. Kids are also very impressionable, and want the same gear tour players wear, which can be a bit expensive. If you are on a budget, websites like uskidsgolf.com is a great alternative to the big name brands.

4. Best Tip For Beginners is to have fun.

The most important tip for new golfers is to have fun! Golf is a sport that can be played well into your 80’s and 90’s, so there is plenty of time to improve on your game. It is also crucial to remember that the pros seen on television have spent countless hours on the course each week to get where they are today. No one has ever become a pro at any sport overnight. Proper practice, lessons, hard work and dedication will increase your performance from childhood into your adult years.

Whether teaching your child how to play as a bonding activity or helping them on their local sports team, golf is a great way to keep kids active and healthy. It is a fun sport that can be enjoyed most months out of the year, and for decades to come. Now, time to start swinging!