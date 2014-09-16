Speed boat passengers rescued in Greenport Harbor

Six people ejected out of a speed boat after hitting a strong wake were rescued from Greenport Harbor on Monday, Southold Town police at the scene said.

They were rescued by Shelter Island native and U.S. Coast Guardsman Patrick O’Halloran, 27, who was off duty and traveling nearby on a private vessel when the accident happened just south of the ferry terminal, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release.

Petty Officer Third Class O’Halloran is a North Ferry captain on military leave.

“I’ve been in the Coast Guard for three years and it was unreal watching this happen in front of me,” Petty Officer O’Halloran said in a statement. “I realized I needed to make sure they were safe and that the boat was away. Once I saw they were okay, I made my approach and pulled them out of the water.”

The passengers were traveling from Connecticut in a 37-foot high-speed vessel known as a “cigarette boat” and heading to Claudio’s restaurant at around 5 p.m., Southold police said.

The driver, Christopher Shakir, 27, of Herbon, Conn., was traveling at “full throttle” when his boat hit a wake and all the passengers were ejected from the vessel, police said.

Police said the other passengers were: Justin Shakir, 31, and Derek Chokas, 32, both of Manchester, Conn.; Clint Shakir, 28, of Chaplin, Conn.; Christopher Ginelewicz, 45, of Newington, Conn.; Michael Massi, 45, of Southington, Conn.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded immediately when the incident was called in, said First Assistant Chief Greg Sulahian. The department’s role in the operation was securing the area for the rescue.

Sea Tow was called, Chief Sulahian said, because the unmanned cigarette boat was traveling in circles.

“The Sea Tow captain matched the speed of the boat with his, got close and just stepped in and turned it off,” Chief Sulahian said.

One passenger suffered rib injuries and each passenger showed symptoms of hypothermia, police said.

“The subjects were treated at the dock and released by the Greenport Fire Department,” police said in a press release.

No other injuries were reported and the boat wasn’t damaged, police said.

Southold Town and Shelter Island bay constables also assisted in the rescue efforts, police said.

JEN NUZZO