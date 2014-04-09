Seven arrests top police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Michael McNemar, 43, of Shelter Island was arrested at 27 North Ferry Road at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday, September 2 on charges of sexual abuse in the third degree and harassment involving physical contact in the second degree. The arrest resulted from a police investigation. Mr. McNemar was arraigned in Shelter Island District Court and released on $2,000 bail for a later court date.

Mr. McNemar was sentenced to four months in jail in October 2013 after pleading guilty to assault with intent to cause serious injury. The charge had been reduced from original charges of second-degree assault and strangulation. He was ordered to continue anger management sessions and an order of protection was issued to keep him away from his victim.

Charles Lewis, 49, of Shelter Island was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility Monday in lieu of bail after being arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court on charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. The arrest by Shelter Island Police occurred at 2:05 p.m. Monday, September 1 as a result of a burglary investigation at an unnamed local business.

Mr. Lewis will face a later court date on the charges.

Police responded to a call about a single gunshot heard in the Center at 4:16 p.m. Saturday, August 30.

They investigated and stayed in the area for awhile, but there were no further shots heard.

Three men were arrested Monday on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Curtis Slipman, 55, address unavailable, was stopped on Shore Road at 1:25 a.m. Monday, September 1 and charged with both operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving while intoxicated.

He was arraigned and released on $500 bail for a later court date.

Ian Rasmussen, 53, of Forest Hills, was also charged with driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.8 percent or greater and failing to stop. He was stopped on West Neck Road at 12:05 a.m. Monday, September 1 and held overnight before being released on $250 bail for a later court date.

Frederick Brechter, 53, of Cold Spring Harbor, was stopped on North Ferry Road at 2:34 a.m. Monday and besides DWI, he was charged with failing to keep to the right side of the road. He was held overnight for arraignment and released for a later court date after posting $250 bail.

Joshua Mills, 31, of Key Biscayne, Florida, was arrested Wednesday, August 27 at 1:22 a.m. on a charge of disorderly conduct. Police said he was picked up on West Neck Road after he was seen blocking traffic at an intersection, causing a vehicle to swerve to avoid hitting him. He was held overnight and released on $100 station bail for a later trial date.

ACCIDENTS

Edward Harahush of Long Beach sustained what police described as a minor head injury in a motorcycle accident on Cobbetts Lane at 8:52 p.m. Saturday, August 30. He was transported by Shelter Island Ambulance EMS workers to Klenawicus Airfield where a Suffolk County Police helicopter airlifted him to Stony Brook University Hospital. Mr. Harahush lost control of his 1986 Honda motorcycle and fell to the roadway, police said. The only damage to the motorcycle appeared to be to the right directional signal.

No one was injured in a two vehicle accident on West Neck Road at 8:39 a.m. Thursday, August 28. Police said John Sieni of Shelter Island was pulling out of a private road in his 2014 Toyota two-door sedan and struck a 2012 Ford pickup truck driven by Craig Hausman of Shelter Island, who was northbound on West Neck Road. There was extensive damage to the front end of Mr. Sieni’s vehicle and damage to the back door and running board on the driver’s side of the truck, police said.

Two drivers escaped injury, but their vehicles sustained damage police estimated at less than $1,000 as a result of an accident on Prospect Road at 10:05 a.m. Sunday, August 31. Police got a call from John Dolce of Rye Brook, New York, reporting the accident in which his 2013 Jeep Wrangler collided with a 2013 Cadillac driven by Elena Feinstein of New York City. Police said there were multiple vehicles parked on both sides of the roadway and that Ms. Feinstein’s car struck Mr. Dolce’s Jeep as the two were trying to pass one another.

Police reported a brush fire behind the Brady Agency on North Ferry Road at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, August 26. Shelter Island firefighters responded and quickly brought the fire under control. There was only minor damage to two rolls of plastic drain pipe, police said.

Firefighters responded to Fiske Field at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, August 26, to douse a smoldering garbage fire in a barrel in front of the basketball courts. Shelter Island Highway Department workers were also dispatched to clean up the debris, police said.

SUMMONSES

Julio Ticuro Lopez of East Marion was stopped on North Ferry Road on Tuesday, August 26, for operating a vehicle without a license and failing to put his turn signal on at least 100 feet before turning.

Several people were cited for using cell phones without hands-free devices while driving. Joel Ochoa of Greenport was stopped on North Ferry Road at Winthrop Road Friday. Susan Vancoueseele of Islip was stopped on North Ferry Road and Thomas Avenue Friday, August 29 as was Claude Schwab of New York City.

Jose Santiago Jr. of New Haven, Connecticut, was stopped on North Ferry Road for the same alleged offense.

Nicolas Iattoni of New York City was cited Friday, August 29 on Grand Avenue for driving without a seat belt.

Darren Manelski of New York City was cited for failing to stop at stop sign on West Neck Road on Saturday, August 30.

Matthew Donohue of Montauk received a summons Friday, august 29 for failing to keep to the right of the road on North Ferry and Winthrop roads.

Magno Villagra of Bridgewater, New Jersey, was cited for failing to signal at the intersection of West Neck Road and West Neck Road on Friday.

Richard Gannon of Cutchogue received a summons Monday for not wearing a personal flotation device at West Neck Harbor.

William Collum III of Southampton was cited Saturday, August 30 at Crescent Beach for failing to have an observer in his boat while towing a person.

Daniel Betta of Hampton Bays received a summons Saturday for refusing to move his boat out of an anchoring area nearer to shore than the required 400 feet. He was given an option to move the boat, but refused, police said.

Michael Quinlan of East Quogue received a summons Sunday for operating a jet ski that lacked a safety certificate.

Paul Savona of Cape Coral, Florida was cited Sunday for docking a vessel at the Dering Harbor Town Dock for more 24 hours when the maximum allowed is two hours.

Edward Calle of East Elmhurst received a summons for taking seven undersized porgy at Reel Point on Monday.

Two moped riders — Terezia Aksamitova of New York City and Elaine Lafferty of Los Angeles — received summonses for failing to have their mopeds registered. They were stopped Sunday night on Cobbetts Lane.