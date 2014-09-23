School bond goes to voters today

Voters get the final say today on the whether repairs and replacements to Shelter Island School’s heating and ventilation system can be financed through a bond not to exceed $1.63 million.

That the work must and will be done isn’t in question, since the system broke down almost a year ago.

But whether the district is able to pay for the work through a bond that would be paid off over a number of years, or has to find a way to finance the project through its general fund, is what today’s balloting will decide.

Work on the project aims to be completed by November 2015, forcing the district to face another winter in which maintenance workers have the job of keeping the building heated manually.

Voting takes place in the school gymnasium between noon and 9 p.m. and results will be posted on the Reporter website tonight.