Reporter obituary: Linda Williams Strahm

On the morning of September 16, 2014, Linda Strahm passed away in her home on Silver Beach surrounded by her daughters and husband, Edward Strahm. She was 70 years old.

She was born Linda S. Williams on April 8, 1944 in Manhassett to Norman R. Williams and long-time Silver Beach resident Constance ‘Toady’ Richardson Williams. Her grandparents, Stewart and Grace Richardson, had also lived in Silver Beach. Linda was raised and schooled in Port Washington.

She would concentrate the better part of her life to raising her three beloved daughters, Virginia Garofalo, Constance Pedone and Margaret Iannucci.

In 2003 Linda and Edward fulfilled their dream of retiring to Silver Beach, building a house next door to her only brother, Michael Williams. Linda enjoyed the local community life, her family said, where even a visit to the hardware store or a “dump run” can be a social event.

Her family remembers her as a “diabolical” card player and a master of “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.” But her true passion was baseball. During her years in Port Washington, she avidly pursued not just the game, but many of its players, considering certain celebrated Mets her friends.

She brought that same passion to the Island and bestowed it upon “her” Bucks, becoming, for a time, their first official scorekeeper if not their Number One Fan.

Linda leaves her devoted husband, Edward; her brother Michael; her daughters and their families, Virginia and Joe Garofalo with Taylor; Constance Pedone with Michael and Megan; and Margaret and Vincent Iannucci with Melissa, Ashley and Tiffany.

A funeral mass was held at Our Lady of the Isle on Saturday, September 20. A second memorial will be held in Port Washington in the future. Linda’s remains will be interred in the Richardson family plot atOur Lady of the Isle Cemetery.