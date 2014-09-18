Relative quiet on Shelter Island Police front

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On Friday, September 12 at about 10 a.m., police arrested Michael A. McNemar, 43, of Shelter Island on a felony charge of “aggravated family offense.” The charge was the result of a prior conviction in April 2013 for assault in the 2nd degree and followed an investigation into an alleged sexual abuse complaint.

Mr. McNemar was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court where he was released on cash bail of $7,500 and directed to return to court at a later date.

After a prior interaction with police in which he was advised not to operate his vehicle, Aidan Poleshuk, 28, of Shelter Island was arrested on Tuesday, September 16 at about 1:30 a.m. for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and an open alcoholic beverage and holding more than one valid license.

Due to a prior conviction for DWI, his vehicle was seized and impounded. Mr. Poleshuk was held overnight, arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, released on cash bail of $2,500 and directed to appear at a later date.

Also on September 16 at about 6:30 p.m., Charles Lewis, 49, of Shelter Island was arrested for three counts of issuing checks drawn on a closed account. Mr. Lewis was released on an appearance ticket and directed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Nicolas G. Gomez, 45, of Greenport was given a summons on September 9 on St. Mary’s Road for driving without a license.

Also on September 9, Glenn F. Heidtmann, 43, of Southold was ticketed on Manwaring Road for speeding — 48 mph in a 35-mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

Mariceny Zurita of Riverhead was driving northbound on South Ferry Road on September 12 when a deer ran into the driver’s-side front quarter panel of her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

Police investigated a report of a party at a vacant residence in Menantic on September 9. Police found no evidence of a party or vandalism on the premises.

Police followed up on a call about a case of petit larceny on September 9; the property in question was returned.

A caller complained on September 9 that a parked vehicle on a Center roadway was causing traffic to cross over the double line. The owner moved the vehicle.

Also on September 9, a Center caller told police there was a bat in the house; police were unable to find the bat.

A raccoon was reported in a bottle storage area of a Center business overnight. According to the police report, the next morning, the caller said it appeared intoxicated and was wedged in the wheel well of an employee’s vehicle. The caller was advised to contact a pest control company.

A sick raccoon was reported on a Ram Island driveway on September 14. Police could not put the animal down because of unsafe conditions but someone was called to remove it. On the same day, a sick raccoon was reported in Silver Beach; it was gone when police arrived.

A dog at large was reported on Ram Island on September 10; the dog was taken to police headquarters and was picked up by its owner.

On September 10, a caller reported receiving counterfeit money; it was turned over to police.

A caller told police on September 10 that a boat was using his slip at a town landing in Cartwright. The boat’s owner was advised to move the boat or it would be taken to impound.

At 6:30 a.m., a Heights caller told police that a street sweeper was making noise for the third day in a row.

Police explained that the sweeper was operated in the early morning because at that time there were no cars parked on the roadway. According to the police report, the noise was not unreasonable and the caller was advised to talk to the Heights Property Owners Corporation.

On September 12, police followed up on a crank call received by a resident, who was advised to hang up on any future calls of the same nature.

A case of criminal mischief — damage to some outdoor furniture — was reported in HiLo on September 12.

A complaint was received at about 11:10 p.m. on September 12 about a loud party at Silver Beach. The resident agreed to move a rehearsal dinner indoors for the rest of the evening.

A caller complained on September 13 at about 11:30 p.m. about loud music at SALT. Police responded; the music had been turned off for the night.

On September 14, for information purposes, a caller reported an incident involving harassment at a Heights restaurant.

A burglary alarm was set off by accident at a Silver Beach residence on September 9.

On September 13, SIFD chiefs responded to a fire alarm at a Heights home; it was set off by some plastic burning on a stove.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 9 and 10. A fifth aided case was taken to ELIH by private car.