Quiet week on Shelter Island police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Mica Marder, 34, of East Hampton was driving on South Ferry Road on September 18 when he was ticketed by police for speeding — 55 mph in a 40-mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

Gregory M. Clements of Hoboken, New Jersey was driving eastbound on Manwaring Road on September 19 when a deer ran out in front of him, damaging the driver’s-side front of the vehicle. Police had to put the deer down.

OTHER REPORTS

A Hay Beach caller reported gun shots on September 17. Police patrolled the area but were unable to hear any shots or locate where the shots came from. Gun shots were also reported in the Center on September 19; the area was canvassed without negative results.

A West Neck caller told police on September 17 that a person was on the property after being told to stay off. The person subsequently left the premises; the caller declined to prosecute.

On September 17, police on patrol in the Cartwright area noticed youths riding an ATV on the roadway. They were given a warning about not riding on public roadways.

Following a call on September 18, police put down an injured raccoon in the Center. On the 19th, a sick raccoon was reported anonymously in Silver Beach; police patrolled the area with negative results. A caller told police on the 21st that a sick raccoon was drinking water from a pool in Long View. When police arrived, the raccoon had gone and the area was searched without result.

A golden retriever was reported at large in a Center yard on September 19. Police put the dog in the town kennel where it was picked up by the family.

On September 19, an anonymous caller reported an injured deer by the side of a Center roadway. Police put the animal down.

On September 20, a marine unit heard a call to SeaTow on VHF 16 that a boat had hit a rock off West Neck and responded to make sure the boat wasn’t taking on water. Police stood by until SeaTow arrived.

A caller told police on September 20 that he had driven his mini-bus onto a Shorewood beach and was stuck in the sand. A tow truck was called and pulled the vehicle out.

On September 20, a marine unit responded to a report of a jet skier stranded in the dark off South Ferry. The U.S. Coast Guard was at the site.

The Highway Department advised the Fire Department on September 20 that there was a working fire at the construction and debris landfill. The SIFD extinguished the fire; Commissioner of Public Works Jay Card reviewed the landfill surveillance camera footage and, according to the blotter, told police that nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary or criminal.

On September 21, police located people fishing off a North Ferry boat. They were advised to leave the boat and were informed that if they returned, they would be subject to arrest for trespassing.

Police responded to a landlord’s complaint about non-payment of rent on September 21. The caller was referred to Justice Court for information about eviction proceedings.

A resident concerned about a domestic matter talked to police at headquarters on September 22.

A caller reported a deer stuck in a fence at a Shorewood residence on September 22. The caller freed the deer before police arrived.

On September 22, police followed up on a call about a vehicle that had been parked in a South Ferry lot for over a month.

While on patrol, police located a person burning personal papers in a large metal barrel on a West Neck property. Police extinguished the fire and advised the owner about the town’s open burning law.

A Center caller told police on September 22 that a glass basketball backboard had shattered on the driveway. Police noticed the grass next door had been recently cut and that an object may have shot out from the mower and damaged the backboard.

An automatic burglary alarm was set off at a residence in Shorewood on September 19. There was no reason given for the activation.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 16, 19 and 21.