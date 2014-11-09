Police blotter: Two arrests, 3 tickets and 5 accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On Wednesday, September 3, Zoe Hoare, 40, of Sagaponack was driving on South Ferry Road when she was stopped by police for failure to keep right, speeding (52 mph in a 40-mph zone) and failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle. Following further investigation, she was arrested at 5:40 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. She was also ticketed for driving without a license. Ms. Hoare was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, released on her own recognizance without bail and instructed to return to court at a later date.

Michael C. Bostwick, 22, of Hopewell, New Jersey was driving southwest on Shore Road in West Neck on Saturday, September 6 at about 11:40 p.m. when he hit a fence, missed a turn in the road, left the roadway and hit a large tree stump. There was over $1,000 in damage to the right and center front of his vehicle, which was towed; the fence was not damaged. There were no injuries. Mr. Bostwick was arrested and charged with DWI and aggravated DWI. He was also ticketed for failure to stay in lane. He was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt, released on cash bail of $250 and given a court appearance ticket.

SUMMONSES

Louis J. Torrellas, 27, of Roslyn Heights was given a summons on West Neck Road on September 1 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On September 3, Austin K. Langston, 35, of Elizabethtown, North Carolina was ticketed in Smith’s Cove for towing a skier without an observer.

Caner Gunal, 26, of Shirley was stopped by police on West Neck Road on September 7 and given a ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign.

ACCIDENTS

On September 4, Richard Behrke of Shelter Island was driving northbound on North Cartwright Road when a deer ran into the front driver’s-side of his vehicle, causing less than $1,000 in damage. The deer was put down by police.

Harriet Inselbuch of Shelter Island reported a deer accident on September 6 on North Menantic Road. There was no damage to the vehicle; the deer was killed in the accident.

On September 6, Eduardo M. Rodriguez of Greenport was parked on a ferry entering the North Ferry slip on the Shelter Island side when the boat hit the docking slip, causing him to run into a parked vehicle driven by Jennifer A. Newman of Shelter Island. There was damage in excess of $1,000 to Ms. Newman’s vehicle; no damage was reported to Mr. Rodriguez’ vehicle.

Police on patrol saw Edward J. Swenson of St. James, New York, on the side of North Ferry Road on September 6. Apparently Mr. Swenson was unable to negotiate the turn on the road near the Sylvester Manor Quaker cemetery on his motorcycle, lost control and skidded off the roadway into the woods.

There was major damage, primarily to the front of the motorcycle, which had to be towed. The driver was treated for minor lacerations.

OTHER REPORTS

On September 2 in HiLo, there was a complaint about loud noise at about 1 a.m. at a residence in the area. Police located the group who were advised to quiet down.

Police helped a caller with a service problem on September 2 but advised the complainant that the matter was civil in nature.

A tree blocking a roadway in the Center was reported on September 2; a limb hanging over a Center roadway was called in on September 6. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified in both cases.

An extra patrol was requested following a report of criminal mischief in West Neck.

Police documented two separate cases, civil in nature, for the courts on September 3 and again on September 4.

A complaint about loud music in the Heights was called in at about 8:30 p.m. on September 3. Police located two docked boats where music was being played. The sound was turned off on one boat; the volume was lowered on the other.

Police got a call on September 4 that a vehicle had hit a raised manhole cover in the Center, moving it about 10 feet and leaving a 15-foot hole.

Also on the 4th, police responded to a Menantic resident’s concern about receiving letters that were threatening in nature.

Fireworks were reported in Menantic on September 6; police were unable to locate the source.

Loud music was reported at the Ram’s Head Inn at about 12:15 a.m. on September 7. A wedding party was in progress and the music was turned off.

Police received an anonymous complaint about a barking dog on September 7; the dog was not located.

A hazardous condition was reported on September 7 — a buoy with a large rope was floating in front of a Menantic dock. Police towed the buoy, attached to a blue crab trap, away from the dock.

A caller told police on September 7, for information purposes only, about being harassed while playing tennis on the FIT courts.

On September 7, an anonymous caller told police about a person who was possibly intoxicated. The person was interviewed and the police found no cause for further action.

Police and fire chiefs responded to an automatic fire alarm at a residence in Long View on September 3. The chiefs advised the owner to have the system serviced.

On September 5, a burglary alarm was set off at a Center home; it was a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported nine individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8.