Over the Hill Gang’ making a comeback

One of the most popular community sports events, the “Over the Hill Softball Game,” is making its return.

The game has been dubbed the “1st annual Jack Cahill Memorial Over the Hill.”

First pitch will be at 2 p.m. at Fiske Field this Sunday, September 28.

No rain date has been determined.

SALT and Sweet Tomato’s restaurants have generously agreed to sponsor the event with proceeds going to Shelter Island High School’s new booster club. The booster club will help support student athletics with equipment and travel expenses.

Jack Cahill, who ran the Harbor Inn for many years, began an annual rivalry game between the Dory and his “Over the Hill Gang” with proceeds helping Shelter Island youngsters.

For the upcoming contest, Skip Tuttle and Ben Jones will serve as honorary team captains.

Many will remember those early days with the base running of “Peanuts,” or the grapefruit pitches from Sherman Payne.

All are invited to come and make new memories and cheer and support this fun-filled community event.