Men in Pink are back

In May 2009, Teresa Montant had a mammogram and got a report that everything was normal.

That October an 8-centimeter tumor was found in her breast. Ms. Montant had dense tissue, and therefore, the mammogram hadn’t registered the beginning of the cancer that would kill her two years later.

But in the time given her, she fought for legislation to warn women that they may need more testing to detect cancer.

According to the Radiological Society of North America, about 50 percent of women who undergo mammograms are classified with dense tissue.

Fourteen states — including New York — have passed legislation requiring physicians to notify patients of the limitations of mammography. But that’s not enough, according to Teresa’s husband, Towny.

He picked up the fallen standard after her death and continued the work they started. This October, he’s kicking off the fifth annual “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign to bring public awareness to this life and death issue. The campaign is advocating for a federal law, so all women in the United States can be made aware of the necessity of advanced screening.

One of the most joyous community events on the Island calendar is the gathering at Crescent Beach every October for the “Real Men Wear Pink” (and real women, girls and boys, as well) event.

Be there this Sunday, October 5 at 5 p.m. to join the fun and be part of a good cause.

Mr. Montant also noted that the Town Board will pass a proclamation at its meeting this Friday, October 3 at Town Hall and all are invited to attend the ceremony.

In addition, Mr. Montant asks Islanders to sign up as a member of “Team Flamingo” for the annual 5K Race run for charity on Sunday, October 18.

To get involved, send a check to the North Fork Breast Coalition at T. Montant, P.O. Box 1198, Shelter Island Height, NY 11965.