Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the July 28 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Ivan F. Arizaga of Patchogue was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a charge of using an electronic device while operating a vehicle, and $100 plus $93 for driving without a license.

Michael Demetriou of Southampton was fined $100 for a navigation charge of operating a boat at a speed greater than 5 mph.

Joshua N. Dilger of Ridge was fined $75 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a charge of using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Edgar Hernandez of Columbia, South Carolina was fined $100 plus $93 for unlicensed driving; a taillight violation was dismissed as covered.

Juan L. Mejia of Greenport was fined $150 plus $93 for unlicensed driving; a charge of driving without an inspection certificate was dismissed on proof.

Michael J. Rost of New York City was fined $50 plus $93 for a stop sign violation.

Caroline A. Ruby of Bronxville, New York was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. Her license was suspended for 90 days. A turning violation and a charge of failure to keep to the right were dismissed.

Claire L. Sacco of Glenmont, New York was fined $50 plus $93 for a turn signal violation, reduced from a cellphone violation. She completed 14 hours of community service.

Adelaide I. Tellier of Brooklyn was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI, and $50 plus $93 for a lane violation. Charges of unlicensed driving and a turn signal violation were dismissed as covered in the plea. Her license was suspended for 90 days.

Alayah Hewie of East Hampton was fined $75 for parking without a permit.

Felix Scherzer of Shelter Island was fined $100 for an over-height fence, a town code violation.

Twenty-one cases were adjourned until later in the court’s calendar — 18 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and three at the court’s request.