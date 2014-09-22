Island couple gives $1 million to Historical Society

A $1 million gift from an Island couple and a world-renowned architect working pro bono has given the Shelter Island Historical Society a head start on the future.

The Society is embarked on an ambitious building project, where the 1783 Havens House on South Ferry Road will remain the focal point of the Society’s headquarters, but a new building and spaces will be added, including a meeting room, a curators area, a courtyard and an archive.

Elizabeth and William Pedersen are the generous donors. Ms. Pedersen is chairwoman of the Society, and Mr. Pedersen is the award-winning architect who has drafted plans free of charge for an ambitious and striking new Society headquarters.

He and his firm, Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, have designed skyscrapers all over the world, from Manhattan to Shanghai.

The construction costs will run about $1.7 million, so more funds are needed, said Society Executive Director Nanette Breiner-Lawrenson.

The goals are to solve a current crisis of space and make the institution even more responsive to scholars and the general public in discovering and cherishing the history of Shelter Island.

As for that space crisis, currently the room where archivist Phyllis Wallace works is crammed to the eaves with material, and the small, climate controlled vault — more like a large closet — is stuffed to overflowing with important documents and photographs.

“Our collection of archival documents, art work, furnishings and all the historic treasures we have needs to be shared, “ Ms. Breiner-Lawrenson said. “To just own it and not share doesn’t give value to anyone.”

Mr. Pedersen’s design plan will include, along with new curators and meeting rooms, an outside plaza, and a separate building for the archive. Also, there will be construction on a lower level to add to the archival space. Mr. Pedersen said it will add, all told, about five times the space currently available.

Former Fire Chief John D’Amato advised Mr. Pedersen of the importance of having the main archive separated from the exiting house for reasons of fire.

“Most important was to allow the original house to retain its identity as the leading character in the plan” Mr. Pedersen said. “We want to join to the existing house in a way that doesn’t diminish its importance.”

The courtyard “potentially will be an outside focus to the campus,” Mr. Pedersen added.

The time between ground breaking and ribbon cutting should take about 18 months.

Plans for the additions are essential, Ms. Breiner-Lawrenson reiterated.

“It the three years I’ve been here the desire by people to come in and research has increased dramatically, she said, noting that the Society receives research requests from all over the country with scholars and others making appointments to visit.

“The history of Shelter Island is American history, “Ms. Breiner-Lawrenson added. “This is a resource for people all over the country.”

Space is needed not only for what the society has, but for “collecting things today so people 50 years from now can look back and know what has happened,” she said. “We don’t think it’s history, but it is.”

Mr. Pedersen will be giving a presentation on September 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Havens House Barn. RSVP’s are needed. Phone 749-0025. For more information on how to get involved in the building program, phone the Society or visit shelterislandhistorical.org.